Selena Gomez Keeps High Skirt Slit From Showing Too Much With Safety Pin At ‘Living Undocumented’ Premiere

Selena Gomez executive-produced the Netflix docu-series about undocumented immigrants.

Selena Gomez chose a dark and daring look for the premiere of the Netflix documentary series Living Undocumented.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 27-year-old actress and singer attended a special screening of the emotionally-charged series on Wednesday night. The event took place at the Netflix offices in Hollywood, and it was attended by a few other famous faces, including Sin City actress Rosario Dawson and This Is Us star Logan Shroyer.

For the event, Selena chose to wear an all-black Givenchy ensemble. It consisted of a short, thigh-skimming wrap skirt with a high slit on the left side. She was exposing quite a bit of leg in one photo snapped during the event, but a large gold safety pin secured the top of the slit. The pin’s placement ensured that she didn’t flash anything that she didn’t want anyone to see.

Selena also sported a fitted leather jacket that matched her skirt, complete with another over-sized safety pin attached to the left lapel. She wore the coat unbuttoned, exposing her tight, scoop-neck shirt. For her footwear, the “Fetish” singer chose a pair of black pointed-toe heels. She wore her brunette tresses slicked back into a ponytail, and she accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Selena executive-produced Living Undocumented, which follows the lives of eight American families with members who are undocumented immigrants. They and their loved ones live in fear of possible deportations that could tear their families apart. Some of the series’ subjects also have to contend with changing U.S. immigration laws that could affect their immigration statuses. Selena has said that the stories of some of her own family members influenced her decision to become involved with the series, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, insiders close to Selena have said that she tried to keep herself out of the public eye in the wake of her stay at a mental health facility last year. However, it looks like she’s now ready to put herself back out there in more ways than one. As reported by People, she was photographed leaving a recording studio on Tuesday, just one day after her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, fellow musician Justin Bieber, exchanged vows with model Hailey Baldwin during a wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Selena was all smiles, and sources close to the singer have said that she’s over her ex, having realized that she’s “better off” without him. She’s reportedly “in a good place” now and open to dating again. Selena is also making new music, so fans will likely be seeing a lot more of the multi-talented star in the future.