‘One Piece’ Chapter 958 Spoilers: Luffy, Straw Hat Pirates Alliance Ambushed, Oden And Roger’s Past Revealed

One Piece Chapter 958 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. After revealing some interesting information about legendary Rocks Pirates, popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda is set to feature Wano Act 3 as well as the past of the late Lord Kozuki Oden and the late Pirate King Gol D. Roger in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the title of One Piece Chapter 958 is “Promised Port.” On the cover page, Fire Tank Pirates captain Capone “Gang” Bege and his wife Charlotte Chiffon are shown having a conversation with someone about her twin sister, Charlotte Lola. The unnamed person mistook Chiffon for Lola and told them that the latter went to Dressrosa a few days ago.

One Piece Chapter 958 is set to feature the past of Oden and Roger. It was revealed in the previous chapters that Oden was aboard Roger’s ship when he conquered the Grand Line and found the greatest treasure, One Piece. Before the Great Pirate Era started, Oden and Roger decided to hold a banquet on their ship. The spoilers showed Roger Pirates doctor Crocus scolding his captain for drinking too much.

Roger refused to listen to Crocus, saying that he would never obey orders from a drunkard doctor. While Roger and Crocus were having an argument, Silvers Rayleigh, Oden, Shanks and Buggy were having a serious conversation. Rayleigh asked Oden if he needed a hand to accomplish something, while Shanks and Buggy also offered some help.

Oden expressed his gratitude over his crewmates’ willingness to help, but he told Rayleigh, Shanks, and Buggy that only the Kozuki clan could handle the problems that they were facing. Oden was aware that even his crewmates had no knowledge of why the Land of Wano had been closed to outsiders. During the banquet, Oden revealed his plan to open the Land of Wano after 20 years with his great subordinates.

25 years after Oden’s promise to open the Land of Wano, his son, Kozuki Momonosuke, led a mission to free their country from the hands of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates. One Piece Chapter 958 is set to mark the start of Wano Act 3 where the Straw Hat Pirates alliance is bound to start their raid at Onigashima.

Unfortunately, as hinted in the spoilers for the upcoming chapter of One Piece, a tragedy has taken place even before the Straw Hat Pirates alliance reaches Onigashima. At the exact time of their meeting at Udon, Momonosuke and his group haven’t seen any ships nor soldiers. Momonosuke and Inuarashi’s faces are covered with sweat after noticing signs that someone has been attacked.

Momonosuke tried contacting Luffy’s group via Den Den Mushi but they couldn’t get in touch. According to One Piece Chapter 958 spoilers, an incident took place the night before their meeting, and Luffy’s group could be involved. Aside from the destroyed ships, the spoilers also featured Shogun Orochi celebrating with some female members of the Beast Pirates.