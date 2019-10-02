Gene Simmons Hospitalized, KISS Bassist Battling Kidney Stones

Gene Simmons has been hospitalized and his band KISS has been forced to end their End of The Road Tour earlier than planned. The KISS bassist reportedly battled kidney stones and the band had to cancel the final four dates of their current tour. They will be rescheduled at a later date.

The singer and bassist for the legendary rock band battled kidney stones. TMZ reported the bassist was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and had a stent inserted during a noninvasive, hour-long procedure where the device was inserted in his urethra, which will help his urine flow from Simmons’ kidney to the bladder, forcing the stones to pass through. This device will remain in the musician’s body for one week until the stones pass, and then it will be removed.

TMZ‘s report came on the heels of a tweet on September 13 from the rock and roll icon that KISS was postponing the aforementioned shows because he had to undergo a “medical procedure.” He later tweeted that all was well and there was no need to worry, and then posted a tweet from his wife Shannon Tweed Simmons with further details regarding his condition.

The National Kidney Foundation reported that 1 in 10 people will experience kidney stones at some point in their lifetime. A kidney stone is a hard object that is made from chemicals in the urine and when there is too much waste in too little liquid, crystals begin to form. These crystals can get larger unless it is passed out of the body with the urine. If they cannot, kidney stones occur.

Ok. Here’s the scoop. All is well, but Shannon wanted you all to know…and see for yourself…Here it is! https://t.co/ciCv2Z2jG9 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 2, 2019

This is not the first time Gene has experienced this condition. In 2009 he also had kidney stones and later, put the stones up for auction on eBay and raised $15K for charity reported Ultimate Classic Rock.

The legendary rock band formed in New York City in 1973. Originally comprised of members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, KISS has experienced several lineup changes throughout their 46-year history.

The current lineup, consisting of Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer, announced in Sept. 2018 that their touring days would come to a close with the End of the Road World Tour. The band made their announcement on the series America’s Got Talent.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” said the members of KISS said during their announcement on the NBC competition series.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the bassist and singer/songwriter admitted to Davy Vain that he was “terrified” of the onset of grunge music in the early 1990s, fearing for the early death of heavy metal.

The band plans to resume their tour in Australia with a show in Perth on Nov. 16. The tour will run until December of 2020.