Kelly Clarkson Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ In See-Through White Shirt

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are two of the hottest and most talented women in music. They’re also former American Idol winners who went on to have huge careers, and this week Clarkson paid tribute to Underwood in her latest version of “Kellyoke” on her new daytime talk show.

Each episode opens with Clarkson singing her own version of another artist’s song. Kelly’s fans love the segment as they get to hear a free performance by The Voice coach, as well as enjoy a hit song. On Wednesday, Kelly decided to cover Carrie’s “Before He Cheats,” which has been one of her biggest singles to date.

Kelly appeared on stage ready to belt out the lyrics to Carrie’s tune as she donned a gorgeous white blouse with flowing sleeves. The top boasted a sheer material that allowed fans to peek through to see a bit of skin underneath.

Clarkson paired the shirt with a colorful skirt, that was also a bit see-through and showcased Kelly’s legs. She added gold hoop earrings and a black belt to cinch her waist and flaunt her recently weight loss.

Kelly wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, but left strands down to frame her famous face.

The singer also sported a full glam look, with makeup that consisted of dark eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a dark pink color on her lips to complete the style.

Of course, fans loved Kelly’s version of Carrie’s song, and took to the comment section of the post to gush over the cover.

“Omg…THAT’S GREATTTTT,” one fan wrote.

“She’s amazing,” another Instagram user agreed.

“Awesome version,” a third comment read.

“Watch out Carrie Underwood,” another follower joked.

Loading...

According to Taste Of Country, Clarkson’s latest cover song pick could be a way to further debunk the rumors that she’s been feuding with Underwood.

Back in April one tabloid ran a story about how Kelly and Carrie were embroiled in a secret feud. However, Clarkson shut the gossip down pretty quickly.

“I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!” Clarkson said of the cover photo on the magazine. “At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’,” Kelly added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Clarkson by following the talk show host on her social media accounts, which she keeps regularly updated.