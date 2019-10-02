Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Was ‘Born’ To Live On Her Own As She Embraces College Life

Kelly Ripa recently said that her daughter, Lola Consuelos, was “born” to live on her own as she began her journey as a college freshman at New York University.

The star of Live with Kelly and Ryan revealed that Lola is easily adjusting to living out of the watchful eye of both Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos. Even though she lives in the same city as her parents, Lola is reportedly enjoying her independence as she takes classes, masters dorm life and carves out her own space in the world.

According to Kelly, Lola is studying music at the famed institute of higher learning, according to People Magazine.

“She loves it, she loves it,” Kelly revealed to her guest co-host and great friend Anderson Cooper on Tuesday’s episode of the syndicated daily talk show.

“When she was a little girl, like, three years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First, she played sleep-away camp, then she played dorm room,” Kelly quipped. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”

Lola attends the same school as her older brother, Michael Consuelos. Michael does not live in NYU’s dorms, but he has his own apartment in the area. Younger brother Joaquin still lives at home.

Kelly recently appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, where she spoke about how Lola leaving home for college was a good thing for the teen to learn independence, even though Kelly would miss her daily interactions with her only daughter.

Kelly told Ryan that at college, Lola would have the chance to learn how to establish herself and to carve out her own place in the world. Kelly revealed that if Lola felt homesick she would have to figure out the feelings she was experiencing and learn how to be an adult instead of always running home, which was her biggest concern.

Kelly revealed that she feared Lola would not feel the necessary independence if she remained in the same city as her mother. The talk show host added that she felt the same way when Michael entered college.

Loading...

Kelly also spilled that she felt that Lola’s biggest challenge would be sharing a bathroom with four other people.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Lola has set her Instagram account on public so everyone could see her pictures, and that she recently posted a photo of herself in a slinky dress, although it was not revealed if the photo was taken in her dorm room or elsewhere.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication.