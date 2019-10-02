‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Respond To Criticism Of Season 5

Andrew Chambliss is questioned over the direction of Season 5 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has met with some harsh criticism from fans and critics alike. Now, one of the series showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, responds to that criticism.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest season of Fear the Walking Dead has seen fans complain about convoluted scenarios, dull episodes, and bad writing. In addition, the first half of Season 5 seemed to deviate quite significantly to the second half as the main group tried to help people that didn’t really seem to want any help and the bad guys were not really bad until the introduction of Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group towards the end of Season 5. Even then, Virginia seemed to hold the promise of a threat rather than an actual one until the Season 5 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 5 has been helmed by showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. They took over from Dave Erickson, who bowed out after three seasons. Since Goldberg and Chambliss took over, there has been an increase in complaints from fans and critics regarding the development of the series.

Recently, Kristen Acuna from Insider spoke to Andrew Chambliss regarding viewers’ complaints. Acuna not only asked Chambliss about the specific backlash to Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead but whether or not it will affect the showrunners moving forward into Season 6.

“We told the story that we believe in and we’re proud of what we did and in terms of going forward, the show is changing and that’s always been part of the plan,” Chambliss said.

“You know, it changes every season and every half-season and we’re very excited about the direction it’s going and a lot of the tough challenges that our characters ahead are going to be facing.”

With the changes from season to season, it will be hard to determine whether exactly the viewer backlash has influenced the showrunners for Fear the Walking Dead or if they truly standby what they have created in Season 5. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for a sixth season so it will be interesting to discover if the showrunners have taken on board what has been said and whether there will be a marked improvement regarding Season 6.

Forbes points out that perhaps Chambliss and Goldberg shouldn’t be held fully accountable for the backlash regarding Season 5. Instead, they suggest that the error lies in the hands of Scott Gimple, who is the chief content officer regarding The Walking Dead. In addition, Forbes suggests that the show should be handed back to the original showrunner, Dave Erickson.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.