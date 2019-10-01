Kelly Ripa Looks Like A Snack In Short Floral Dress Alongside Her Celebrity Crush Anderson Cooper

Kelly Ripa was looking as hot as ever on Tuesday as she and her longtime friend, Anderson Cooper, took the stage together to host Live with Kelly and Ryan, as Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, seemingly had the day off.

In a video posted to the show’s Instagram page, Ripa stunned in a purple mini dress with a floral print on it. Ripa’s flawless legs were on full display in the ensemble, which boasted puffy sleeves and a low cut.

The talk show host’s short skirt fell well above her knees, and flaunted her long, lean legs for all to see. Ripa also jazzed up the dress by sporting a pair of eye-popping green heels some tiny earrings, and a silver chain around her neck.

Ripa wore her shoulder-length, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Ripa accented her already gorgeous looks with a full face of makeup, which included long lashes, a pastel eye shadow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Of course, Ripa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning outfit, and took to the comment section of the post to tell her all about it.

“Nice flower dress Kelly!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Kelly’s legs,” another fan gushed.

On Monday when announcing that Cooper would be her co-host for Tuesday’s show, Ripa took to her personal Instagram account to reveal that he was her “man crush Monday,” and posted two hilarious videos of the pair together on the show.

Meanwhile, Ripa also also made time to troll her own husband, Mark Consuelos, on social media as she promoted the new season of his TV series, Riverdale, per People Magazine.

“October 9 @thecwriverdale returns with more adult nudity and teenage hijinks,” Ripa wrote in the caption of a photo of Consuelos’s character, Hiram Lodge, going shirtless while lifting weights behind bars.

“Now I know who used all my cooking spray,” Ripa jokingly added, using “#daddy” to describe her hunky husband.

However, it seems that Ripa wasn’t the only one getting hot and bothered by the shirtless photo of Consuelos. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also commented on the snap with her own thirsty statement.

“Oh My Daddy!!!!!” she said.

Good Housekeeping reports that Ripa and Consuelos have been married for over two decades and share three children together. However, they still get flirty with each other and show off some serious PDA, which could be the secret to their happy relationship.