Jessica Simpson Glows In New Selfie As She Reunites With Her Daughters Following Long Work Trip

The singer and designer looked half her age in a new family photo.

Jessica Simpson is known for her natural beauty. The singer and entrepreneur recently stunned in a makeup free selfie taken in the early morning. But in her most recent social media snap, she is simply glowing after returning home from an extended business trip to the East Coast.

Jessica posted a new black and white photo to Instagram which showed her reuniting with her daughters, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Mae, 6 months, after a nearly week-long trip to New York. In the pic, a youthful-looking Jessica rested her chin on her older daughter’s shoulder as she celebrated her return home to California.

The 39-year-old mom of three looked happy and carefree as she smiled in the photo. Jessica wore little, if any, makeup and boasted a natural glow as she revealed she was back in her happy place with her family.

In the comment section of the post, Jessica’s fans remarked on her return home and her beautiful photo with her daughters.

“Your priorities are in the right place. Beautiful family!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“That’s a beautiful picture, one to look back on in 20 yrs, ” another added.

“Your face!!!” wrote a third follower. “You look like a little girl!!! Wow! Forever young!”

“You look like one of the kids!” a fourth user chimed in.

Jessica kicked off her business trip to the Big Apple last week by posting a photo that showed off her 100-pound postpartum weight loss. But even after shedding major pregnancy pounds, during an appearance on HSN, the former daisy dukes-wearing star prefaced a pitch of her Jessica Simpson jeans by saying she has no desire to ever wear “skinny” jeans again because her body has changed so much.

Loading...

“I don’t think I’ll ever get back to [my skinny jeans],” Jessica said, per E! News. “After having kids, I don’t think that your hips really ever go completely back. Your body changes!”

While motherhood looks good on her, Jessica previously told In Style it has affected her beauty routine.

“I no longer have time to wash and moisturize my face both morning and night. I just do everything after I put the kids to bed. It’s the only way to keep crayons and fingerprints off my face,” she said in 2015.

Her recent makeup free photos show that she looks her best when she is at home with her family, which also includes husband Eric Johnson and son, Ace Knute, 5. Jessica’s natural glow and happiness shine through in her recent pics, and that’s better than getting glammed up for any business trip.