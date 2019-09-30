Justin Bieber Shares New Instagram Photo Of The Gift He Bought Himself Ahead Of Hailey Baldwin Wedding

Check out his pricey new watch.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their marriage today in South Carolina, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. Before they did so, Bieber presented himself with a very pricey wedding gift.

While both Bieber and Baldwin have refrained from sharing any photos of their nuptials quite yet, the “What Do You Mean?” singer appeared on Instagram briefly on Monday afternoon, around the time he and Baldwin were expected to say “I do” again, sharing an image of a new watch made by the Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet.

Although the exact price of the watch wasn’t revealed, similar items can be found online for nearly $70,000.

According to a report from TMZ earlier today, Bieber and Baldwin, who initially tied the knot in a courthouse in New York City last year, hosted a screening of The Notebook before walking down the aisle. The outlet also confirmed that Bieber and Baldwin were joined by a number of their celebrity guests, including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, and Usher.

Insiders in South Carolina told the outlet that the screening took place on Sunday night at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, which is the same venue where they will wed, and noted that the couple and their guests enjoyed tons of fun and games during a carnival-themed blowout.

During the event, guests were treated to a spread of ice cream and candy, a dance party, and a game of “capture the flag.” Then, at around 1 a.m. this morning, Bieber and Baldwin treated their guests to water guns, leading to a huge water fight.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bieber shared a throwback photo of himself and Baldwin earlier this week on Instagram and told his fans and followers that the moment captured between them was “where it all began.” As fans may know, Bieber and Baldwin were first introduced to one another when they were just teens but because Bieber was dating Selena Gomez at the time, they didn’t begin dating until many years later.

In January of this year, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Bieber and Baldwin were planning to get married in a small ceremony but noted their big day could grow.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source close to Baldwin told the outlet. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”