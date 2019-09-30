‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Returns To Instagram Two Days After Giving Birth To Her Third Child

Eva Marcille is already excited for her new life as a mother-of-three.

Just two days after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her third child, she decided to post a selfie on her Instagram page. In her first photo, Marcille is rocking a bare face and showing off one side of her face. She is in cozy attire, wearing a gray hoodie, colorful turban, and gold jewelry. She is also showing off her piercing green eyes and dramatic eyelashes in the snapshot.

In her caption, Marcille shared how she was in disbelief that she now has three little ones to take care of. The reality star was met with a plethora of well-wishes from many of her 3.3 million followers. At the time of writing, the selfie received more than 100,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

“You’re a superwoman,” Marcille’s fellow RHOA castmate, Kandi Burruss said.

“Mother. Congratulations sweet lady,” another follower chimed in.

“Congratulations beautiful!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

Marcille posted another photo of herself relaxing in the hospital that same day. In her post, the RHOA star is sitting in a hospital bed and is absolutely beaming at the camera. She is wearing a striped pajama top in the photo, putting her bare face and dark pixie cut on full display.

In her caption, Marcille shared that she was relaxing in a blanket by fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey and her fiance, Mike Hill. The couple, who famously uses the relationship nickname “Chill,” sent Marcille a blanket with their nickname on it. The adorable photo from Marcille received more than 120,000 likes. The photo also saw more people congratulating the America’s Next Top Model alum.

“Congrats my luv!” one follower exclaimed.

“Rest, enjoy the love,” another fan chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, were expecting their second child together. The couple welcomed their first son, Michael Jr., last year. Marcille also has a daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship.

Marcille’s pregnancy was one of the hot topics of Season 12 of RHOA. The model was reportedly expected to have her baby at any moment and was still shooting the show when she gave birth. Bravo cameras reportedly documented Marcille’s journey to labor and the eventual birth of her son Maverick, per The Inquisitr.

While Marcille has already had her baby, her floral-themed baby shower will reportedly be shown on the Bravo show, which will return for Season 12 in November.

