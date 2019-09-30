Kaley Cuoco Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Riding Pants In Adorable New Shot With Hubby & Pup: ‘My Loves’

Kaley Cuoco’s latest Instagram share is earning her a lot of attention from fans.

As those who follow The Big Bang Theory actress on social media know, Kaley regularly shares photos of her husband and her beloved animals on her popular Instagram page. Now that her hit show has ended, it seems as though the blond bombshell has had a little bit more time to share photos and videos with her fans, and with each and every photo that is posted on her account, Cuoco earns rave reviews.

In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Cuoco shares a black and white shot. In the sweet image, the actress stands with her husband, Karl Cook, and one of her beloved dogs. The beauty is all smiles for the photo as she goes makeup-free, wearing her long locks slicked back in a ponytail with a black baseball cap on top. She completes her ensemble with a plain grey t-shirt and a pair of white riding pants and black boots. In the middle of herself and her hubby is one of the couple’s beloved dogs.

To the far left of the shot, Karl also looks like he was dressed for a horse competition in a pair of white pants, black boots, and a black polo. He also rocks his signature scruff in the image and wears his long locks slicked back. The photo has been live on Kaley’s account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 92,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

While many fans took to the photo to let Cuoco know she looks beautiful, a few others commented on her husband and sweet pooch. Of course, countless other followers just commented on the image with their choice of emoji.

“Very cute pic Kaley… #HappySunday,” one follower commented.

“Your dog is the cutest!!!,” one more commented.

“Awww you guys rock! Loved watching your videos this weekend. Your horses are awesome and you and Karl are excellent riders,” another chimed in. “Guess we will have to wait until you finish filming. Carl will have to step up. Maybe he can qualify for the world games in April.”

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley got a little more dolled up for another fun shot. In the Instagram story share, the actress took to social media to post a funny photo of herself after she got her eyes dilated. In the snapshot, Cuoco stood in a room that appeared to be in her home. The 33-year-old stood front and center in the image and she held up a glass of red wine in one hand as she showed off her pink-manicured nails. Cuoco looked to be makeup-free in the photo, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high and messy bun and covering her face with a pair of big black sunglasses as she joked about getting her eyes dilated.

Fans can keep up with Cuoco by giving her a follow on Instagram.