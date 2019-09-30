‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Ray Lewis, Cheryl Burke Reportedly Withdrawing During Monday’s Week 3 Show

New Dancing with the Stars spoilers reveal that a pair that narrowly missed elimination in Week 2 is anticipated to announce their decision to withdraw from the competition during Monday night’s show. Ray Lewis and partner Cheryl Burke were saved by the DWTS judges last week, but now, reports indicate that an injury is forcing the duo out now.

According to ET Online, Ray and Cheryl reportedly plan to withdraw from Dancing with the Stars Season 28 during Monday’s Week 3 show. It seems that an injury Lewis sustained is behind the decision, but ABC has not confirmed this development yet.

If indeed Cheryl and Ray withdraw Monday night, this is likely to generate some buzz among DWTS viewers. The pair were in the bottom two last week, and despite having lower scores than the other pair standing alongside them, the judges saved Lewis and Burke. That meant that The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated.

Both Ray and Cheryl shared posts via Instagram over the weekend that now seem like they may have been hinting at this DWTS withdrawal. Lewis wrote about taking care of oneself and making time for what matters. Cheryl’s Instagram post mentioned that her expression of deep thought came courtesy of the live show set to air Monday night.

If Ray and Cheryl do quit Dancing with the Stars Monday night and say it’s due to an injury Lewis sustained, he will be the second Season 28 contestant lost after being hurt. The Inquisitr previously shared that Christie Brinkley’s arm broke during rehearsals just before the DWTS premiere. Her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped in to take her place and is dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy.

What happens now if Ray and Cheryl announce they will be quitting DWTS on Monday night? It’s probably too late for that to help Mary and Brandon, unfortunately. It may possibly mean that nobody gets eliminated at the end of the Week 3 episode, but the show may not confirm that until the elimination is slated to happen.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Lewis was a somewhat controversial casting choice. The focus so far during DWTS has been on his NFL career, but fans have not forgotten about Lewis’ murder trial that took place many years ago. He’s not the only controversial contestant who is on Dancing with the Stars this fall, but it looks as if he may be the first one to hang up his dance shoes.

Will this development essentially be a blessing in disguise for some other Season 28 celebrities who may have been at risk for elimination in Week 3? Peta Murgatroyd and Lamar Odom seemed genuinely surprised to avoid elimination during Week 2, and DWTS fans have been predicting that Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold might have a tough time sticking around as well.

If Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke do leave DWTS Monday night, it would seem likely that it gives other at-risk pairs another week of competition. Tune in to Dancing with the Stars on Monday night to see how this situation is revealed, and watch the next round of performances to see who tops the leaderboard.