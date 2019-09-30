WWE News: Triple H Talks About ‘Wednesday Night War’ Between NXT And AEW

Triple H remains focused on NXT and not too concerned about competition with AEW.

The rise of AEW and ongoing changes in WWE have shifted the wrestling industry into a new era. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan, as AEW is set to offer an alternative to WWE programming that is long overdue. Since the demise of WCW, the competition has never been strong enough to threaten WWE’s dominance on the market. But the upstart promotion is off to an impressive start with its major signings and high-quality events.

Beginning October 2, AEW’s upcoming show Dynamite will be airing at 8 p.m. on TNT. It will go head-to-head with NXT on the USA Network, which moved to its new live slot on September 18. During an interview with Sporting News, Triple H played down talks about the “Wednesday Night War” that is currently being discussed among wrestling fans, noting that his main goal is to improve NXT.

“We have the opportunity five years, in or whatever it is, to stay in our time slot, go to the No. 1 cable channel on television and expand it so there’s more opportunity for everybody, but the goal is the same. It doesn’t matter to me if there’s another show on that night. It doesn’t matter to me if there’s somebody else in the space. I’m not concerned with that, especially not yet given the fact that so far, they’ve held four, five shows. And they’ve been great. but they’re one-off shows,” said Triple H in regard to a potential war between NXT and Dynamite.

While Triple H credited AEW for their early success, he also noted that weekly television programming is a “different animal” than pay-per-views. His concerns are shared with some fans, who hope that Dynamite will retain similar standards to AEW’s four major events to date. AEW is expected to provide genuine competition to WWE in the long run, but only time will tell if their efforts will pay off.

Loading...

For now, they face stiff competition from NXT every Wednesday night. Earlier this month, Triple H spoke about the future of the brand, adding that Vince McMahon’s involvement won’t change NXT’s direction, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

WWE’s approach to the “Wednesday Night War” may change depending on how Dynamite performs. For now, Triple H is focused on delivering the best possible product while carrying NXT to the next level. The tension between the two companies will likely heat up in the near future, as AEW has certainly emerged on WWE’s radar by now.