Lisa Vanderpump’s BFF Lance Bass Offers An Update On Her Life After ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Vanderpump quit the show in June.

How is Lisa Vanderpump doing after leaving her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, September 28, former NSYNC singer Lance Bass opened up about his longtime friend, revealing that the two of them have dinner together weekly.

After gushing over their fun nights out, which typically last about five hours and include plenty of wine, Bass said Vanderpump is doing great after calling it quits with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

“I mean, for the last year, she’s been very down. I mean, it’s been a hard year for her, her family situation. Of course, the girls turning on her, but it was nice to see her smile again and you know, she’s back to Lisa,” he explained.

Earlier this year, after confirming her plans to leave the Bravo TV reality series that made her famous, Vanderpump told Us Weekly that the previous year was “very difficult, personally and professionally.”

As fans will recall, Vanderpump tragically lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide in spring of last year, just weeks before production began on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, about one year later, Vanderpump learned her mother, Jean Vanderpump, had died suddenly in England.

As Vanderpump attempted to cope with her brother’s death in 2018, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars accused her of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley, who allegedly abandoned a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year. Although Vanderpump was adamant that she had no involvement with the story, her co-stars didn’t believe her, and midway through the season, she became estranged from everyone except for part-time star Camille Grammer.

In addition to Bass’ positive thoughts about Vanderpump’s exit from the show, Vanderpump’s co-star on Vanderpump Rules, James Kennedy, recently told Hollywood Life that he was happy to see her move on and focus her attention elsewhere.

“I think a weight must have been lifted, it was a toxic environment for her and she doesn’t deserve any of that,” he explained in August.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Vanderpump is rumored to be in talks to add another series to her resume after NBCUniversal officially confirmed plans for a Real Housewives spinoff in a statement weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.