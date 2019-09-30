‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Hasn’t Yet Filed For Divorce, Find Out Why She’s Reportedly Waiting

Teresa Giudice has yet to file documents to end her marriage.

Teresa Giudice has not filed for divorce from husband Joe, despite his impending deportation. According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is waiting to do so because she’s attempting to hold out hope for the sake of their four kids.

Days ago, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that while Teresa is doing her best to stay positive, she has also allegedly come to terms with the fact that Joe will likely not ever be allowed to return to their New Jersey home.

“[Teresa] knows if Joe does leave ICE to go to Italy, he probably won’t be coming home. She is fully prepared at this point,” the source explained.

Teresa and Joe will celebrate 20 years of marriage next month and share four children: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. As the insider explained, Teresa’s daughters have had a big impact on the way in which she has handled her husband’s ongoing legal drama. If it were not for them, the insider said she would have likely filed for divorce already.

The report went on to say that Teresa rarely speaks to Joe and when they do communicate, their interaction is typically about their four daughters. While Teresa has reportedly visited Joe on occasion, she only does so to appear supportive and loving to her kids.

“She’s been living her life without Joe for quite some time now and she has no intention of going to Italy or letting the girls do anything other than visit. Her life and her daughters’ lives are here,” the insider added.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa was ring-free when she attended the “Housewives’ Night” fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, earlier this month with her fellow “housewives,” including her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, and The Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan.

Radar Online shared the news of Teresa’s most recent ring-free appearance as a source told them Teresa is “done” with Joe. The outlet also pointed out that Teresa has been seen with 26-year-old Blake Schreck on a number of occasions in recent months and has been facing rumors of potential cheating because of it.

Teresa and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 6 for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey at 9 p.m.