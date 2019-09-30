Ricky Martin Expecting Fourth Child

Ricky Martin announced that he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are expecting a baby, per Music News.

The “I Don’t Care” hitmaker announced the news while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” Martin stated.

“You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life,” he continued.

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant.”

“We are waiting. Alright! I love big families,” Ricky revealed.

The baby will be delivered via surrogate. Martin first had children back in 2008, twins sons, Matteo and Valentino. Last December, his daughter, Lucia, was born.

The “She Bangs” chart-topper married Yosef in 2017

He attended the Human Rights event with his husband and sons where he posed on the carpet with them. Ricky wore an all-black suit ensemble with a white shirt while Jwan wore a navy suit with a white shirt. His sons too looked stylish in smart attire too.

Last month, the “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” singer shared the first photo of his daughter to the world via Instagram, which The Inquisitr reported. To date, the post has racked up over 1.8 million likes and over 63,800 comments, proving to be a hit with his loyal 12.8 million followers.

Since becoming a huge Latin recording artist, Ricky has cemented his status as a successful act.

To date, the 47-year-old has released 10 studio albums – Ricky Martin, Me Amarás, A Medio Vivir, Vuelve, Ricky Martin (a second self-titled release), Sound Loaded, Almas del Silencio, Life, Música + Alma + Sexo, and A Quien Quiera Escuchar. His last release was four years ago in 2015.

On Spotify, he currently has over 8.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular track on the app at the moment is his collaboration with Maluma, “Vente Pa’ Ca.” Other songs in the top five most played include some of his other signature singles, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “Vuelve.”

According to Billboard, 16 of Martin’s singles have entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His 1999 hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca” reached No. 1, while “She’s All I Ever Had” peaked at No. 2.

