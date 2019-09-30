Selena Gomez Talks Depression And Anxiety As Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber Prepares To Wed Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. What is she saying about her mental health?

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her mental health.

Just weeks before former boyfriend Justin Bieber’s official wedding to wife Hailey Baldwin, the singer attended a dinner at the McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, where she opened up about her depression and anxiety diagnosis while accepting the 2019 McLean Award for Mental Health Advocacy.

On September 27, MTV shared details regarding Gomez’s appearance, during which she admitted to going through extreme struggles mentally and emotionally last year.

“I wasn’t able to stay all buttoned up and together. I wasn’t able to hold a smile or to keep things looking normal,” Gomez admitted, adding that her feelings of pain and anxiety came on “all at once.”

According to Gomez, whose ex-boyfriend got back together, got engaged to, and married wife Hailey Baldwin in 2018, she sought help for her struggles and ultimately received a clear diagnosis from her doctors. That said, she had mixed emotions after learning that she was suffering from depression and anxiety.

“I had actually felt equal parts terrified and relieved. Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years,” she said.

Once she received her diagnosis, Gomez educated herself about what she was going through and spoke to people who were also suffering from depression and anxiety. Now, several months later, after “a lot of intense work,” Gomez says she’s happier and healthier than she was one year ago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bieber and Baldwin are set to say “I do” in South Carolina later today. At the end of last week, TMZ revealed that the couple will be walking down the aisle at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, which is located in Bluffton, and because of their ceremony, the hotel’s other guests were being blocked from certain areas of the venue.

According to the report, the resort sent email notifications last Wednesday, informing their other guests about the upcoming event and letting them know that the spa, pool, and a few of the restaurants on-site would be completely off limits for 48 hours as the Biebers and their guests roam the venue.

While Bieber and Baldwin are currently in South Carolina with their friends and family as they prepare to celebrate their marriage, Baldwin was photographed out in Los Angeles last week, where she and several of her girlfriends, including model Kendall Jenner, celebrated her bachelorette party.