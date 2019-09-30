Chelsea Houska Twins With Daughter Layne In Sweet Photo As Cole DeBoer Gushes Over His ‘Beautiful Sweeties’

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been sharing plenty of snapshots on social media lately. Most recently, Cole took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his wife and his youngest child, daughter Layne, twinning. The proud dad gushed over his “beautiful sweeties” in the photo.

In the photo, Layne sits on Chelsea’s lap as Chelsea looks down at her daughter and smiles. Both are wearing an adorable camo jacket. The back of Layne’s camo jacket reads “babe” in red lettering. Chelsea wears a black hat while Layne sports a black and white plaid bow in her hair.

The comments on Cole’s post were overwhelmingly positive with fans loving the fact that Chelsea and her daughter were wearing matching outfits.

Cole also shared a video of Chelsea and Layne to his post. In the video, Chelsea and Layne look at the camera and Chelsea says, “choo choo,” indicating that the family is taking a train ride. Layne smiles and starts babbling as she enjoys the train ride with her family. Cole completed the post with a sweet snap of all three kids. Layne and Watson sit in a double stroller while big sister Aubree kneels down beside her siblings for the sweet photo.

In the final photo, Watson is sporting his new glasses. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea revealed that her son needed glasses and she revealed the three pairs that she purchased for him on Instagram. In a video shared to her stories, Chelsea gushed over how cute her son looked in his new glasses.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father did not work out, though. Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer. The two married in 2016 while Chelsea was pregnant with their son, Watson. Chelsea gave birth to their son in January 2017 and, later that year, the couple had a second wedding. The following year, Chelsea revealed that she and Cole were expecting another child together. Chelsea gave birth to daughter Layne in August 2018. Layne actually shares a birthday with her mom.

Chelsea has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show on Tuesday night and catch up with Chelsea and her family as well as the rest of the cast.