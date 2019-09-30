Snooki Shows Off Stunning Cheerleading Moves Alongside Daughter, Says Her ‘Dream’ Came True

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares plenty of updates with her followers on social media, including plenty of updates about her three adorable children. On Sunday, the mom of three took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and her now 5-year-old daughter, Giovanna, showing off their cheerleading moves.

In the video, both Giovanna and Snooki are in separate pyramid stunts. Snooki hits a “high-v” with her arms and excitedly exclaims, “Gigi!” Her daughter looks over at her mom and smiles big. The two are then put into an extended pyramid and both hit “high-v’s” while in the extended pyramid.

“IT HAPPENED. My dream come true. Both MAWMAS stunting together.”

Fans of the Jersey Shore star know that Snooki was a cheerleader in high school and now her daughter is following in her footsteps.

Snooki’s Jersey Shore co-stars commented on the sweet video as well.

“THATS MY BEST FRIEND,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote.

Deena Cortese commented, “Omg I loveeeeee this!!!!”

Many others commented on the post as well and the comments were overwhelmingly positive. Fans loved seeing Snooki and her daughter get to share a fun moment together.

On Sunday, the family was celebrating Giovanna’s birthday. The Jersey Shore star’s daughter turned 5-years-old on September 26 and celebrated with a party with her “cheer fam” over the weekend.

On her birthday, Snooki shared a sweet Instagram post for her daughter. In the photo, Snooki’s daughter is wearing a pink birthday crown, and she smiles for the camera next to her mom.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BABYGIRL. 5 years old & already my best friend. you bring so much joy and laughter to my life & you will forever be my soulmate! I LOVE YOU PEWPS.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the mom of three kids. Along with her 5-year-old daughter Giovanna, she also has a 7-year-old son named Lorenzo and a 4-month-old son named Angelo.

The reality show star gained fame on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. The show first aired in December 2009 and aired for three years until December 2012. In 2018, MTV brought back much of the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reboot follows Snooki, JWoww, Deena Cortese, Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick. The show is currently in its third season on MTV.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday nights on MTV. Fan can catch up with Snooki and the rest of the cast on the show.