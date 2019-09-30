NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls Could Send Kris Dunn To Wizards For C.J. Miles And 2022 Second-Round Pick

When they acquired him in the blockbuster deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Chicago Bulls initially thought that Kris Dunn would be their point guard of the future. Dunn managed to impress in his first year in Chicago, but he failed to show some consistencies in his second season wearing the Bulls’ jersey. In 46 games he played last season, the 25-year-old point guard only averaged 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

With the presence of Tomas Satoransky, Coby White, and Ryan Arcidiacono in the Bulls’ backcourt, Kris Dunn is currently considered as the odd man out in Chicago and one of the NBA players who is expected to be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. The Bulls may no longer need the service of Dunn, but the former No. 5 overall pick could still be useful to some NBA teams who need backcourt depth. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who may consider trading for Dunn is the Washington Wizards.

With John Wall expected to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season and Isaiah Thomas dealing with another injury, the Wizards are currently facing a huge problem in their backcourt. Kris Dunn may not be able to fill the void left by Wall, but he could still serve as a reliable backup to Ish Smith while the Wizards are waiting for Thomas to fully recover from an injury. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Wizards will be sending a trade package including C.J. Miles and a 2022 second-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for Kris Dunn. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“The Wizards have to see if Dunn can get his groove back. The risk would be minimal, if it even exists. The trade cost would be next to nothing, and Dunn’s arrival would be infinitely more exciting than whatever Thomas and Smith can offer. Even if Dunn doesn’t dramatically improve, he could ease the defensive burden on Beal and perhaps unlock some off-ball offensive value since he has the athleticism and strength to finish plays as a cutter.”

Though the deal isn’t expected to make much impact, the Bulls could still receive some benefits by trading Kris Dunn to the Wizards. C.J. Miles would give the Bulls a veteran floor-spacer in their second unit, while the future second-round pick would enable them to add another young and promising talent on their roster.

Aside from the Wizards, another NBA team who could express interest in acquiring Kris Dunn is the Atlanta Hawks. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Hawks could explore sending a trade package including two future second-round picks to the Bulls in exchange for Dunn.