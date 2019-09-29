‘General Hospital’ Fans Want Hayley Erin Back Now That ‘The Perfectionists’ Has Been Canceled

Will there be a chance that Hayley Erin makes her way back to 'GH'?

Hayley Erin is seemingly out of a job and fans want her back on General Hospital. She left the ABC soap last year to move onto other roles. She landed a spot on Freeform’s The Perfectionists, which was a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars. Unfortunately, the show just got canceled after only one season.

The news of the cancellation came from The Hollywood Reporter on Friday and it spread quickly among General Hospital fans. That brought them to making their wishes known on social media that they want the 25-year-old actress to be hired back on GH. Hayley Erin played the role of Kiki Jerome since 2015 and was a fan-favorite. She had amazing chemistry with her TV mom, Maura West, despite all the agony that those two characters put each other through.

Ava and Kiki Jerome spent most of the time on screen vying for each other’s boyfriends. Ava’s latest guy was ultimately responsible for her daughter’s death. Kiki was killed off by serial killer, Ryan Chamberlain, unbeknownst to her mother. Ava is still trying to sort through her guilt.

Hayley Erin did make a one day comeback to General Hospital in August, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Kiki’s ghost came back to haunt her mother. Ava wanted Kiki to forgive her, but that didn’t happen like she wanted. That episode made fans miss her even more, but they were happy that she agreed to do it.

Thanks for the love @GeneralHospital fam!! PS. @MauraWest, I love you with my whole heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9AItlkjY1 — Hayley Erin (@HayleyErin) August 23, 2019

Fans want Kiki Jerome back, but they will take Hayley Erin any way they can get her. Some have tried to think of ways to bring her back from the dead, such as Kiki faking her own death for some reason. Others think it would make sense to have her come back as Kiki’s long lost twin sister. After all, there are many of those that have come out of the woodwork on General Hospital recently. What’s one more set of twins?

One person even had an explanation in mind for her faked death.

“Soo with #PLLThePerfectionists ending, can we expect @HayleyErin to return to #GH as Kiki?? @valentinifrank @MichelleAltman1 Maybe she faked her death because she found out Nina @watroswatros is her REAL mom?! Lol I would LOVE that and to see her return in ANY capacity,” they suggested.

That pretty much sums up the sentiments of most fans. Hayley Erin has not commented on the cancellation of her show yet. The talented actress may just have something else lined up quickly. Fans would understand, but this does give them a glimmer of hope that she will make it back to General Hospital eventually.