‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Brooke Rages, ‘Did You Spend The Night With Shauna Fulton?’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of September 30 proves that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is a woman on a mission. There can be little doubt that she has set her sights on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) even though he is a married man.

Ridge & Shauna Grow Closer On The Bold and the Beautiful

The promo shows that Ridge and Shauna will continue to grow closer. Despite promising his wife that he wouldn’t spend any time with Shauna, Ridge continues to entertain the Vegas gal. He will let Shauna know, “I am grateful for what you did that night.”

However, Shauna isn’t willing to let Ridge’s past stay behind him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that she will reassure the dressmaker that he can always count on her even when Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is not willing to stand by her man.

“Something tells me tucking you in bed is just the start,” Shauna tells Ridge. She hopes that their friendship will only get stronger as they get to know each other better. Of course, B&B fans know that Shauna would like nothing better than to tuck Ridge in every night for the rest of her life.

Shauna Tells Flo How She Feels About Married Men

Shauna and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have a heart-to-heart. Flo knows that her mother has a thing for Ridge. Although Flo tried to discourage her mother’s interest in the dressmaker, Shauna still fantasizes about having a life with him.

“Do you have a thing for married men?” Flo asks Shauna.

Shauna retorts, “Of course I have a thing for married men. Men who have grey hair, no hair…” She makes it clear that she has no qualms about going after what she wants

“Wow!” a shocked Flo replies.

Brooke Rages After Learning The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Ridge will remind Shauna, “I’m keeping a secret from my wife.” He doesn’t want Brooke to ever find out that he spent the night with Shauna. However, all hell will break loose when Brooke learns the truth.

“Did you spend the night with Shauna Fulton?” a furious Brooke blasts Ridge. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will bribe Danny (Keith Carlos) to “accidentally” tell Brooke that her husband had spent the night with another woman.

Loading...

In the promo, Brooke looks ready to clobber her husband while Ridge is clearly shocked that his wife knows the truth. Will Ridge be able to make Brooke believe that nothing happened between him and Shauna? Or is his marriage over for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.