Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Her Slimmer Waist In A Belted Dress, And Fans Are Loving It

The flattering ensemble, worn when talking with Elvis Duran, showcased her slimmer figure.

Kelly Clarkson has always been beautiful, but she’s proud of her recent weight loss and ready to show off her slimmer figure. In a recent talk with Elvis Duran, she did just that: flaunting her trim waist in a flattering black-and-white dress. Fans of the “Since U Been Gone” singer were floored by the stunning picture.

Her dedication to wellness is just another win that the brunette beauty has earned over the past few months. In addition to earning a judgeship on the popular television show The Voice, she has also recently launched her own talk show to great success.

In fact, The Inquisitr reported that critics are saying that Clarkson is chasing reigning daytime queen Oprah for her crown, an incredibly impressive feat.

As if this isn’t enough on her plate, the Texas native also performed at the Global Citizen’s festival yesterday evening, September 28, joining other mega-stars like Queen, Carole King, and Alicia Keys.

Performing at the festival isn’t just a huge honor, as it draws tens of thousands of spectators, but it also has a charitable component as well. The concert aims to raise money to help end poverty and create “lasting change around the world,” per GlobalCitizen.org.

The picture of the “Miss Independent” singer was taken backstage, along with American radio personality Elvis Duran. Kelly wore a beautiful black dress with a white windowpane design. To focus on her slimmed-down waist, she added a belt that showcased her fantastic hourglass figure.

Completing the look was a pair of gold hoop earrings. Kelly kept her makeup natural and styled her blond locks into loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Duran wore a camo-printed shirt with orange accents.

The picture quickly earned over 7,200 likes and around 20 comments.

“I love her!!” one fan gushed of the picture.

“What [a] pair! Wish i could have been a fly on that wall!!!” added a second.

“Both of you look amazing!” complimented a third.

It appears that Kelly is a fan of that style of belt, as it is not the first time something similar has recently been seen on her social media. Just 11 days ago, the Southern belle stunned in an Instagram post where she modeled a scoop-neck black dress, with an almost identical belt in patent leather.

The post featured a carousel of Kelly’s talk show ensembles from the week, and they all managed to flatter the star by cinching in at her waist.