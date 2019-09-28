Lori Loughlin Dresses In All Black In Continued Attempt To Hide From Cameras While Awaiting Sentencing

Lori Loughlin hid her face with a visor and dark sunglasses while trying to avoid the prying eye of photographers.

Ever since the news first broke about the college admissions scandal earlier this year and it was revealed that Full House actress Lori Loughlin was allegedly involved in the scheme, the star hasn’t been able to go anywhere in public without getting noticed. The paparazzi are hot on Loughlin’s trail, snapping photos of the disgraced actress when she attempts to make quiet public outings. Earlier this week, she appeared stoic while pumping gas for her Mercedes. There was no trace of a smile on the actress’s face as she tried to hide with a visor and dark sunglasses, clearly trying not to be seen while dressed in an all black ensemble, according to Hollywood Life.

When questioned by the paparazzi in recent months, the actress has remained silent. She’s been approached by photographers everywhere she goes. They’ve followed her while running errands to Trader Joes food market, while heading to a yoga session, and while trying to attend church services. It’s in Loughlin’s best legal interest to continue keeping a low profile while preparing for her defense, something she’s likely been advised to do by her legal team.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 of bribery funds to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, were accepted to the University of Southern California. They also allegedly attempted to present their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport. The couple has pleaded not guilty.

Even though Loughlin could potentially spend decades behind bars if she is convicted, sources close to the star say she isn’t worried because she truly believes she and her husband are innocent. She reportedly has claimed that they were manipulated by Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the scandal. She has to convince the judge that she was misled by Singer into believing that her $500,000 payment was nothing more than a charity donation.

According to the anonymous source, Loughlin has faith in her legal team that they will be able to resolve the situation and keep her out of prison.