Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish & Sister Brandi Show Off Hot Bodies In Tight Jeans On Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish, and her older sister, Brandi, are proving that they are just as hot as the famous singer. The duo shared a stunning new photo of themselves to Brandi’s Instagram account over the weekend, and fans went wild.

In the snapshot, Tish Cyrus is seen standing with her oldest daughter as they enjoy the sunset in the desert, where they are currently vacationing with Miley.

Tish donned a pair of tight skinny jeans and a white cropped t-shirt. She added a tan cardigan sweater over top and some black slide-on sandals. She accessorized the look with multiple necklaces and some dangling earrings.

Tish wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that blew back behind her head as she smiled next to her daughter. She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow.

Brandi rocked a similar look, wearing some skintight jeans and a long-sleeved black crop top. The podcast host parted her long, blond hair to the side and styled it in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders.

Brandi finished off her look with a pair of black leather boots. She also donned a minimal makeup look, including dark eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a natural color on her lips.

Fans loved the sweet photo and they didn’t hold back their praise in the snap’s comment section.

“Twins,” one fan wrote, hinting that the mother and daughter duo looked alike.

“Look good ladies,” another follower gushed.

“OMG GOALSSSSSS,” stated a third social media user.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley, Tish, and Brandi headed out on the vacation following a tough time in Miley’s life.

The singer recently split with her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, and then quickly moved on with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The two women dated for a month before calling it quits.

Loading...

The trio are now soaking up some family time and nature in the desert, where Miley recently showed off her impressive bikini body in a tiny black two-piece. She also wrote a sweet message to her mother on her own Instagram story.

“My mom is the love of my life forever,” Miley captioned a snap of Tish, who was seen lounging outdoors in front of a gorgeous background and beautiful cloudy blue sky earlier this week.

Fans can see more of Miley, Tish, and Brandi by following them on their social media accounts.