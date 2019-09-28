Carrie Underwood Stuns In Short Shorts On Stage In Nashville

Carrie hit the stage in Nashville for her latest tour stop.

Carrie Underwood put her world-famous legs on display as she hit the stage in Nashville on September 27. The stunning country superstar showed off her toned post-baby body in several new shots posted to her Instagram account as her huge “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” swung through her adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

The new social media shots showed the mom of two belting out her hits at the famous Bridgestone Arena – where she’ll return to in November to host the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The first shot had Carrie rocking a black fedora hat that shaded her eyes as she strut around the stage in front of a long red couch, while the second shot showed the “Southbound” singer giving a glimpse at her seriously toned legs in a pair of bedazzled short shorts and thigh-high boots.

She paired the stylish embellished shorts with a plunging sparkly black top with mesh sleeves while putting on an epic show in the home of country music.

The third photo in the bulk upload gave fans a better look at the thousands-strong crowd who came out to see Carrie do what she does best as they watched on intently while the star played the piano for a quieter moment in the energetic set.

In the caption, Underwood gushed about performing in Nashville at the arena where her husband Mike Fisher played with the Nashville Predators prior to his recent retirement.

She used the hashtags #DreamsDoComeTrue and #Blessed as she thanked her fans in Nashville for coming out.

And it seems as though those lucky enough to see the multiple Grammy winner in action most definitely enjoyed the show – which sees her perform in the center of the arena in the round – as they flooded social media with praise.

I love Eric Church and his Stadium show earlier this year was insane, but #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year belongs to @carrieunderwood ????#CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyTour360Nashville pic.twitter.com/yCYqsCkZQ2 — nashvilletn13 (@nashvilletn13) September 28, 2019

thanks for being so so great @carrieunderwood. love you & I hope you felt it tonight!!! #CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/3kQc0ATchN — s (@sammygg___) September 28, 2019

This woman is the real deal. Seeing her perform for a sold out Nashville crowd tonight was just something special. And to be there with so many friends I’ve met because of her … money can’t buy something like that! What a perfect night it was @carrieunderwood! #CryPrettyTour360 pic.twitter.com/XSWLAU9LcW — Courtney Mitchell (@CourtM21) September 28, 2019

@carrieunderwood never ceases to amaze me & the Cry Pretty Tour 360 is on a whole other level of awesome! #cryprettytour360 pic.twitter.com/EFJQnckE94 — Jennifer Barbre (@JenniferBarbre) September 28, 2019

Loading...

The latest stop in her huge tour, which has included stops across North America the U.K., comes shortly after she returned to her home state of Oklahoma for a show at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena on September 25.

In an interview published earlier this week, Underwood gushed about her life and how she juggles being one of the biggest stars in music with also being a mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and 8-month-old Jacob.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Carrie Underwood

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard, but you get people around you who will help and be a part of your family,” she said while speaking to The Tennessean ahead of her Oklahoma show.

“You can have it all. We are living the dream,” Carrie added.