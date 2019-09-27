NBA News: Kevin Durant Confirms He Won’t Play This Season

When Kevin Durant went down with a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals, fans worried about the forward being sidelined for an extended period. There have been conflicting reports regarding the timeline of Durant’s return. Some rumors suggested that he may be cleared by the end of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Earlier this week during a meeting with the media, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks revealed that Durant is expected to miss the entire season. Some fans remained optimistic that Durant would recover faster than anticipated, but it appears that both sides will be playing it safe for the year.

“Me and Sean have been in contact since day one, so if he says it, then it came from me. We came together and made sure that was the message. Any time he comes out here and says something, you don’t have to ask me right after him, because I’m gonna say the same thing,” said Durant during the media conference via House of Highlights’ YouTube channel.

His new teammate Kyrie Irving also took the stage to address Durant’s health, stating that he was rushed back to play in the NBA Finals “to end up selling a product that came before the person Kevin,” per SI.

It’s crucial that Durant takes his time to rehab the injury, as the Nets have championship dreams beyond this campaign. By the time Durant is healthy, the Nets hope to have developed chemistry between Irving and other players on the squad. Earlier today, The Inquisitr noted that Irving is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing year with the Celtics.

Durant will have to watch from the bench for the time being despite being eager to contribute. During his press conference, the 10-time NBA All-Star spoke about his free agency process and mentioned that he thought about joining other destinations “for a couple seconds.” The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks attempted to recruit Durant, who was already sold on signing with the Nets.

It may have been difficult for Durant to walk away from a dynasty, but it seems like he was ready for a new challenge after winning two titles with the Warriors. And considering his close friendship with Irving, it only made it easier for Durant to commit to the Nets on a four-year, $164 million deal.

As for Nets supporters, they may have to wait an additional year to see Durant in action, but it will certainly be worth it when the time comes.