Miley Cyrus Reveals The Love Of Her Life In Sweet New Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus’ love life has been a heavy topic of conversation in the media and among fans over the past two months. The singer shocked fans when she announced that she and her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than a year of marriage, and then quickly moved onto Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Now, Miley finds herself single again after a split with Kailtyn following just one month of dating. However, Cyrus isn’t alone. She’s currently vacationing in the desert with her older sister, Brandi, and her mother, Tish.

On Friday, Miley took to her Instagram story to share a sweet message about her mom.

“My mom is the love of my life forever,” Miley captioned a snap of Tish lounging outdoors in front of a gorgeous desert background and beautiful cloudy blue sky.

Tish wears a pair of gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt as she relaxes with the family’s dog, Bean, sitting next to her. Mama Cyrus had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses in the snap.

According to People Magazine, Miley isn’t looking for another romance, and allegedly broke up with Kailtynn due to how serious the relationship was getting. It seems that after being with Hemsworth for the better part of a decade and then quickly moving on to Carter, Cyrus just wants to be single for awhile.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too,” an insider told the outlet.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants,” the source added.

Another source close to the singer revealed that Miley and Kaitlynn are still friends and that they have been friends for a very long time. The pair were there for one another while they both went through separations, but they have decided to call off their romantic relationship for the time being.

