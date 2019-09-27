Kate Gosselin Cries Over Collin & Hannah, Mady & Cara Leaving Her In Emotional New ‘Kate Plus 8’ Trailer

The mom of eight breaks down in a rare emotional moment as she talks about the family members who have left her home.

Kate Gosselin is not coping well as her kids get older. The Kate Plus 8 star is shown breaking down as she talks about her daughters Mady and Cara going to college in a trailer for an upcoming new episode of the TLC reality show.

In the new trailer posted by TLC, Gosselin reflects on how fast her 18-year-old twins grew up as they get ready to go on a college visit.

“[College] is going to come faster than I ever could have imagined…but it’s the pain that’s hard. I don’t wish it on anyone. I hate it,” a tearful Kate says in the clip.

In an extremely telling moment, Kate also alludes to the pain she felt after two of her kids, Hannah and Collin, decided to go live with their dad, Jon Gosselin.

“We keep having family members leave,” Kate admits in the TLC sneak peek.

Mady Gosselin also admits that her mom “is not coping well” as she gets ready for her eldest daughters to move out. Indeed, Kate is seen making a “shrine” to Mady and Cara before they fly the coop, and she plans a “last meal” for her shrinking family.

During the emotional last supper, Kate even says, “Do you want me to cry in my crab?”

You can see the emotional Kate Plus 8 trailer below.

While the Gosselin family is headquartered in Pennsylvania, Mady and Cara previously Today show’s Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer that they were headed to separate colleges in New York City this fall, per Hollywood Life. The recent move to the Big Apple marks the first time the twin girls have attended separate schools or lived apart from their mom and siblings.

While Kate told People she is “excited” for the next chapter in her daughter’s lives as they head to different schools, it’s clear it has been an emotional ride for the single mom.

The new Kate Plus 8 trailer comes amid Jon Gosselin’s scathing allegations that Kate mentally “tortured” their son Collin by sending him away to a school for children with behavioral problems. The Gosselin patriarch ultimately had his 15-year-old son pulled from the Philadelphia boarding school. Kate has not responded to her ex-husband’s claims about her relationship with Collin.

In addition to Collin, Hannah Gosselin also lives with her father after allegedly deciding to remove herself from her mother’s home. It is unclear if Kate is estranged from both Collin and Hannah, but they do not appear to be with their six siblings in the new Kate Plus 8 clip.

The new Kate Plus Eight special airs on Tuesday, Oct, 2 on TLC.