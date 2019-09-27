Carrie Underwood Admits She’s ‘Living The Dream’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood

Carrie's giving fans a look inside her life as a music superstar and mom of two.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about how she’s “living the dream” as she shares the struggles of juggling life as one of the biggest stars in country music as well as being a mom to her two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah and 8-month-old Jacob, who she shares with her husband Mike Fisher. In a new interview, the “Southbound” singer spoke out about how she hopes to be a role model for other moms who are trying to balance a thriving career with a busy home life.

“I feel like there’s a lot of women who feel like they have to give up (having a family) to follow their dreams, and hopefully they can see that you can juggle,” Carrie explained while speaking to The Tennessean recently.

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard, but you get people around you who will help and be a part of your family,” she continued. “You can have it all. We are living the dream.”

Underwood also explained how she and her fellow moms, particularly those in the music industry, have a lot of weight on their shoulders that people don’t always see.

“Women in this industry carry a lot on them. I think that’s something people don’t really think about,” the American Idol Season 4 winner admitted, revealing in the interview that she usually puts her two boys to bed before she hits the stage, but often finds that she’s up with Jacob an 3 a.m. even on show days when she hasn’t gone to bed yet.

“You see us on stage, and you see the rhinestones and the makeup and the hair; you don’t see all the hours that went into everything else,” she said.

In the interview, Underwood also shared how taking on the role as country music superstar and mom of two has made her had so much more respect for the women she looked up to when she growing up.

“I never knew what it was like to be a mom and a wife and a woman in this business until I became those things,” the star admitted.

But when she’s not gushing about her young boys in interviews, she is giving her fans a glimpse into her busy family life via social media.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Carrie recently took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of little Isaiah watching one of her tour shows while being held up high by his dad so he could see her on stage.

In the caption of the sweet father/son upload, the “Blown Away” singer told her millions of followers that she hoped she was making her boys proud night after night when she performs.

Though she and husband Mike only rarely share snaps online of their youngest son Jacob, Underwood did give her 9 million followers another look at Isaiah enjoying tour life with another photo posted to her Instagram Stories that showed him watching her from the audience during rehearsals while holding on tight to his dinosaur toy.

Carrie currently has her boys on the road with her as she tours around the U.S. and Canada on the final leg of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which sees her performing shows in the round to thousands of fans until the end of October.