‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie’s Rumored Flame Robby Hayes Dishes On Dating After Las Vegas Make-Out

Scheana Marie was also liked to the 'Bachelorette' alum in 2018.

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes aren’t currently dating but according to the former Bachelorette cast member, he still spends time with the Vanderpump Rules cast member.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on September 26 at Barry’s Bootcamp in celebration of their new rose wine, Robby said that he isn’t dating anyone before acknowledging that he has been caught making out with Scheana on a number of occasions.

“I mean, the make-outs aren’t as often as you think. Like, everyone just catches us in the public areas where that happens. But, she’s just cool to hang out with. She’s just a bro,” he said, adding that he never feels that he has to keep her entertained.

“I don’t feel like I, you know, am a host. Whereas like on the first date you’re like making sure. You know, this one I, she can come over, sit on the couch, I’m not say a word for two hours and we just chill,” Robby explained.

While Scheana and Robby have a clear connection to one another, Robby told Hollywood Life that they’ve never actually spoken about dating. He also said that when it comes to his future on Vanderpump Rules, viewers of the Bravo TV series won’t be seeing any more of him on the show.

As fans will recall, Scheana and Robby were seen together on the show’s seventh season in January as they enjoyed a date, and a kiss, in Los Angeles.

Rumors regarding a potential romance between Scheana and Robby first began swirling in May of last year as they were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a romantic getaway in Hawaii and resurfaced earlier this year when they attended a music festival together. However, when it came to committing, the rumored couple never seemed to do so.

Scheana was also recently linked to Bachelor In Paradise star DeMario Jackson, who she was spotted spending time with at Disneyland on September 10.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider shot down a potential romance between Scheana and DeMario shortly after they were spotted at the theme park, saying they are nothing more than “really good friends” with playful and flirty personalities..

“Scheana actually thinks it’s funny that people who saw the photos of her and DeMario in the fun location and automatically jumped to conclusions,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Scheana and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.