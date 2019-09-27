Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Takes Wife, Lauren, Shares Pic Of First Dinner Date Post-Prison On Instagram

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino took his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, out to dinner last night. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star recently got out of prison and decided to hit the town. He shared a photo of their night out on his Instagram page.

This particular photo is actually a pretty special one. Mike and Lauren enjoyed their “first date night” out together since his release from prison. The reality star completed his sentence of eight months and was released two weeks ago on September 12.

Mike and Lauren both shared the same photo to their social media pages. It shows a much slimmer Mike holding a massive piece of steak in both his hands. On the dinner table, a feast awaits the couple, including wine and bone marrow. “The Situation” and his wife are both a glowing picture of good health as they beam for the camera.

According to People, Lauren shared that they enjoyed steak tartare, roasted oysters, salad, and bone marrow. They also indulged their sweet tooth and had some ice cream sandwiches for dessert.

“We have our own private room. So cute. And a little rope off for privacy. And even our own little bathroom back there.”

Of course, Mike’s fans were rooting for him. The Jersey Shore star has over 2 million followers who were nonplussed when he had to leave the show to serve his stint in prison at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. His followers continued to leave messages of support for the reality star who was found guilty of tax evasion.

Likewise, Mike and Lauren’s fans loved the photo. Eleven hours after he posted the snap, it has already garnered close to 150,000 likes with many also leaving comments. While many complimented the couple for being so sweet together, a significant proportion of followers commented on Mike’s trimmer physique.

Loading...

“Hey! Dont (sic) loose (sic) the body again,” said one, while others also expressed the same sentiment.

“Dude looking great.” “You’re so thin!! You look great.” “Mike you look great!! So happy for you and the wife.” “@mikethesituation you look so great!!! It’s amazing to me how you’ve managed to always smile though (sic) the hardships!!! You’re a great man and Lauren is lucky to have you as you are her!!! Looking trim and ready to take on the world!!! Make some babies you two!!!:)”

For now, it appears as if Mike and Lauren are just making up for the time that they missed and enjoying every second of it.