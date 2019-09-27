Autistic Child Mortified After His School Desk Was Moved Into A Bathroom Stall

As if middle school isn't already a challenging enough time, one autistic boy was humiliated in a shocking way.

Middle school is known for being a challenging time in life for many kids. There are a lot of changes taking place and many kids might be struggling to figure out who they are and build up their self confidence. Middle school is even harder for an 11-year-old boy named Lucas Goodwin who has autism. Because Lucas has a disability, his mother, Danielle Goodwin, requested that her son be given a quiet, more private spot to do his work so he’d be able to better focus. To accommodate this request, staff at Whatcom Middle School in Washington state chose to move his desk over a toilet in the school bathroom, according to USA Today.

As cruel as this sounds, the school is claiming they had a legitimate reason for sticking Lucas’ desk in the restroom. They say it was because they were dealing with limited funding and thus had to re-purpose the bathroom and use it for an additional study space. Even though no child was going to be using the restroom during the time Lucas’ was in there, being told his best option of a study space was inside a stall was deeply upsetting to him. Luckily, his mother found out about his new study space when dropping him off for school and was able to take him home. Unfortunately, this wasn’t until after Lucas had time to see the new location of his desk and become severely anxious.

Danielle recalled the trauma her son experienced that day.

“My son was humiliated, embarrassed, and disgusted at this inhumane suggestion that he work in a bathroom. I immediately took my son home and he will not be returning. When we got home he was throwing up from the anxiety.”

Not only would this be an embarrassing situation for any child, but it would have posed an actual health risk for Lucas. This is because he suffers from autoimmune disorder called pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder. Spending all day surrounded by the germs of a public restroom could lead to major health consequences for him.

Lucas’ mom says her son has not been to school since the incident occurred and she also shared the incident, along with a heartbreaking photo of her son standing in the bathroom looking at the desk, on Facebook. He quickly gained mass media attention.

