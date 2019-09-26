Ayesha Curry Cozies Up To Stephen Curry In Sweet New Post Promoting Their Wine

Ayesha Curry’s most recent Instagram photo has her fans swooning.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Curry is a woman of many talents. The mother of three regularly floods her Instagram account with a number of different photos ranging from family shots to photos that promote the various businesses that she is working on as well as solo shots of herself. In the most recent photo that was shared for her followers, Curry is promoting her new wine label alongside her husband.

In the sweet new image that was shared for her nearly 1 million fans, Ayesha and her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry, wrap their arms around one another and looks as cute as can be. In front of them are a few bottles of wine from their label, Domain Curry, and there are also a bunch of other wine brands just behind them. Ayesha looks stunning in a plain white t-shirt with a black graphic on the upper left chest portion. The mother of three wears her long, dark locks down with braids on the side as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes red lipstick.

On the other side of her is Steph who looks as handsome as can be in a white polo t-shirt and a backwards black hat. Of course, the basketball star is also sporting his signature scruff in the shot. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 136,000 likes and well over 400 comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to gush over the adorable couple, countless others chimed in to rave over their new wine line. A few others dropped a line to let Ayesha know that they are big fans of hers.

“Cutest couple out there,” one fan gushed with a few blue heart emoji.

“You guys are the cutest of all time,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Mom and dad. You two are beautiful,” one more raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Ayesha stunned in another gorgeous outfit from a Go Daddy event. The beauty stood front and center in the image, posing on a wood floor in the middle of a hallway that was surrounded by photos. Curry wore her long, dark locks pulled back while also rocking a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. Her beautiful figure was on display in an all-black outfit.

Fans can keep up with Ayesha by giving her a follow on Instagram.