Michelle Obama Praises Meghan Markle For Being An ‘Inspiration’ & ‘Breaking The Mold’

Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a touching post about Meghan Markle and her work during her 10-day royal tour of Africa, reported The Daily Mail.

In the photo that the former First Lady posted on the popular social media platform, the Duchess of Sussex is photographed at a reception for Young People at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town. Shooting a huge smile towards the photographer, the 38-year-old stuns in a striped black and white floor length dress that includes horizontal stripes highlighting her waist and hips. Her long, dark tresses are worn loose and flowing over one shoulder and she wears tasteful eye makeup and glossy lips.

In the caption of the post, the 55-year-old praises Meghan for her charity work.

“Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it.”

Michelle continues to write that whether it’s meeting with their @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she serves as an inspiration to many.

The former First Lady’s 33.2 million Instagram followers echoed her sentiments and also left congratulatory messages to both Michelle and Meghan in the comments section of the post.

“I am so pleased to see how much support you and your husband foundation supports it really give me motivation to always keep my head up..,” one Instagram user wrote to Michelle.

Loading...

“Thank you Duchess!!! And thank YOU Michelle!!!” another follower commented, adding a double red heart and a thumbs up emoji.

The former Suits star arrived in Africa with her husband Prince Harry and their 4-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Monday. Among the many activities that Meghan and Harry have participated in throughout the week was a visit to a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, which teaches children about their rights and provides female empowerment training and self defense classes.

The Duchess of Sussex also went off on her own without Prince Harry to meet with the organization Mothers2Mothers — a charity in Cape Town that trains and employs mothers with HIV.

Michelle’s post, which earned over 450,000 likes in the first day of being posted, comes just weeks after Hillary Clinton praised the actress for being an inspiration to her and many others. On Instagram, the wife of former President Bill Clinton expressed how inspired she was by Meghan’s work on the world stage.