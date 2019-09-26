‘Big Brother’ Stars Nick Maccarone & Kat Dunn Address Bella Wang’s Reaction To Their Jury House Hookup

The live Season 21 finale featured an awkward reunion between former couple Nick and Bella.

Big Brother featured several showmances this season, but there was one no one saw coming. After being evicted from the Big Brother game, Season 21 players Nick Maccarone and Kathryn Dunn engaged in a jury house hookup despite the fact that Kat couldn’t stand him when they lived together in the original CBS summertime house. The only problem was, Nick had already professed his love and commitment to Isabella Wang, who was evicted from the game before the jury house sequester.

After Nick and Kat’s unexpected showmance was outed during last week’s jury house update, Bella reacted to the betrayal with a reflective post on social media. But on Thursday’s live Big Brother 21 finale, she finally had the chance to face her ex and call him out for humiliating her by cheating on her on national television.

While Bella was not given a lot of time to speak on the live Big Brother finale episode, when she was given the floor by host Julie Chen Moonves she told her short-lived Big Brother boyfriend that he made her look stupid and that nobody deserves to feel that way. Nick hung his head low as his scorned former love chastised him during the live CBS broadcast.

After the Big Brother finale aired, Nick told Entertainment Tonight he truly had feelings for Bella when they were together.

“Everything I said about Isabella in the house was true. I really did have feelings for her and, like I said, I will always love and care about her. Unfortunately, when you get into the jury house… you develop feelings sometimes. I happened to develop feelings for Katherine, and it sucked because I wasn’t able to communicate with Isabella and let her know. I wanted to… but I wasn’t allowed.”

Nick added that he tried to be “respectful” and that he feels bad about the situation and wishes it would have turned out differently.

Meanwhile, Kat told ET she understands why viewers are confused by her change of heart about Nick, but clarified they were not in a full-on showmance and just enjoyed “hanging out” together in the jury house.

When asked about her future with Nick outside of the Big Brother house, Kat added, “He’s feeling really awkward right now about Bella, so I’m gonna let him figure out whatever that is.”

As for Bella, after Big Brother wrapped she posted a series of tweets to let fans know how she’s coping. Fans can see them below.

Cameras were focused on Nicks reaction but I had his chain in my palm and revealed it as I said this. It was epic. #fullcircle https://t.co/d945RGV848 — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 26, 2019

Nicks chain was safely given back (unharmed) immediately after the show… because you don’t have to treat people the way you were treated. — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 26, 2019

Do I want to talk to Nick? No. But I will hear him out and let him know that I felt absolutely disrespected. — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 26, 2019

During happier times in the Big Brother house, Nick and Bella seemed to be a solid couple and here the two even exchanged, “I love you.”

Before her eviction from the game, Nick asked Bella to be his girlfriend. It looks like he might be single now.

Big Brother returns next summer on CBS.