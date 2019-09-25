Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Caught In Brooke’s House

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 26 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will need to think on his feet when he is caught in the act. The designer has been banned from Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. However, he has one very good reason to come over, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Brooke cannot forgive Thomas for what he put her daughter through. Thomas intentionally concealed Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity from her mother so that she would agree to marry him. Brooke cannot get over Thomas’ deceit even though he covered for her at the hospital.

B&B fans will remember that when Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) questioned him about his fall, Thomas told the cop that he had fallen from the cliff. He did not want Brooke to get into trouble for pushing him off the ledge.

However, this was not enough for Brooke to let him back into her house. Thomas was stranded after he was released from the hospital and is presumably living at his friend, Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero), place. Brooke also vowed that she would keep Douglas from Thomas. At this point in the storyline, it is unclear how she can keep a father away from his son even though he is Douglas’s only living parent.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that he will sneak into Brooke’s house. It appears as if Thomas desperately wants to see his son and is even willing to risk Brooke’s wrath so that he can spend some time with his little boy.

Thomas will be caught with Douglas. Luckily for him, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be the person who finds him in the house. Thomas will need to come up with an excuse as to his presence on the Logan estate. Ridge will probably understand the father-and-son bond and may agree not to tell his wife. He already feels guilty for letting his son down and does not want to deprive Douglas of his father.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas luck will run out on Friday, September 27. Later that day, Brooke will also find him on her premises and all hell will break loose. Brooke and Thomas will have a showdown with both of them refusing to back down. Has Brooke forgotten that she’s dealing with a man with some serious mental issues?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.