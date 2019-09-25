Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Hits Back At Those Confusing Her For The Actress

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams is tired of people confusing her for the actress with the same name and clapped back online, per Music News.

The “Break The Dawn” hitmaker was accidentally tagged in posts relating to the actress’ Emmy Awards Speech which didn’t impress the singer.

Williams, the actress, took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon. In her speech, she made a statement that companies and brands should offer equal pay for men and women.

The reaction from the speech was mixed. Lots of users took to social media to vent their feelings in which Michelle Williams, the Gospel singer, was tagged into.

The “Lose My Breath” songstress vented on her Instagram Story to express how she felt about the mixup.

“How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m black when you go to my profile when you search for me?” she said.

“I am black, I am not mixed with nothing. So I’m trying to figure out why in the world am I getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams’ speech,” she continued.

“Do y’all not read? Do you not go to a person’s profile before you just get to tagging? I guess not! Listen, get it right. She is white, I am black – all right?”

Williams asked users to stop cussing her out and that if anyone was to tag her again in anything relating to the actress, she would pray that they would get a spiritual slap.

“I wish that I could slap people in comments,” Michelle mentioned.

She also added that she would love to meet up with the Shutter Island actress but doesn’t know how to get in contact with her because she doesn’t have social media.

Michelle first rose to fame when she joined the popular girl group Destiny’s Child. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that is rumored that they will be reuniting for a 2020 world tour alongside Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland.

At the height of their fame, Williams won a Grammy Award with the group in 2001 for “Survivor” in the category for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

On Spotify, they still have a strong following, racking up over 9.8 million monthly listeners. Their most popular song at the moment is “Say My Name” on the app.

To keep up with Michelle Williams, the singer, follow her Instagram account.