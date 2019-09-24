Robin Wright’s Daughter, Dylan Penn, Is Her Spitting Image In A Stunning New Selfie

Dylan Penn, the daughter of House of Cards actress Robin Wright and Mystic River actor Sean Penn, has sent Instagram reeling after a stunning bare faced selfie where she looks like the spitting image of her mother.

With such genetically blessed parentage, it’s little surprise that Dylan is a beauty, and the entertainment world has taken notice. She has earned many modeling jobs, including a campaign for Gap and covers for Elle, GQ, and treats! magazines.

She also was featured in the Nick Jonas music video for “Chains” and earned a parts in the movies Elvis & Nixon and Rock Roll Ride.

In addition to all these accomplishments, she has a following on Instagram of over 50,000 fans. Her social media often displays her talent for artistic shots, as well as her wide circle of friends. She rarely posts pictures of herself, which makes her latest picture all the better.

In the shot, Dylan wears a black spaghetti strap ribbed tank top with a pair of high-waisted black jeans. She looks to be in the middle of taking off a sweatshirt when the picture was snapped. The blonde beauty is bare faced in the picture, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair is completely side swept as she smiles into the camera.

The picture earned 1,250 likes and 25 comments, and Dylan joked that she was in a “good mood” in her caption.

“Beautiful as the mom Robin Wright,” gushed one commenter.

“Beautiful picture,” echoed another.

“Very beautiful and [natural]… different from all the girls in Instagram,” added a third.

In addition to modeling and acting, Dylan has also expressed an interest in writing and directing. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed that the bug hit her at a young age.

“I started editing my godmother’s screenplays, and then that led to working with other writers and doing freelance editing and storyboarding,” she said.

Dylan added that she was already in the process of writing a script.

“It’s a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family. I think most people can relate to that,” she said. “It’s taken about a year, but I’m getting there.”

As to her parents, Dylan has admitted that they would be happy with any occupational choice, though they likely suspected she would follow their footsteps.

“I think they probably thought that I would be in the film business in some respect,” Dylan admitted.

“I don’t think either of my parents would really care, just as long as I have a job.”

Meanwhile, Dylan’s mom, Robin, melted hearts earlier this summer with her sweet tribute to Forrest Gump, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.