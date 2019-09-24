‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Fox Could Be An A-List Movie Star

The Masked Singer Season 2 is set to premiere this week, and fans are eager to find out which celebrities have been concealing their identities behind the wild costumes. One of this season’s biggest mysteries will be The Fox, and fans believe that the character could be hiding an A-list actor. Warning: possible spoilers below!

According to Newsweek, some of the first sneak peek clues fans were given about The Fox included a shot of Studio 46, which immediately had viewers believing that the star under the mask is an actor.

The Fox says in his clue package that he’s a “superhero,” and his costume highlights one of the eyes with a laser behind it. In addition, some fans believed that heard a bow and arrow sound in the background, leading many to believe that actor Jeremy Renner could be behind the mask.

Renner portrays the character of Hawkeye in The Avengers films, super hero who is lethal with his bow and arrow. However, fans who commented over on the show’s official YouTube page have some other ideas.

While many of the comments agreed that Jeremy Renner is a great guess, others thought that someone such as Hugh Jackman, James Marsen, Josh Brolin, or even Chris Pratt —all of whom have portrayed superheros — could be behind the costume.

Other guesses included Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Evan Peters, and even actor Jamie Foxx for obvious reasons.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 2 cast boast a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces.

Some of the best guesses for the characters so far have been Wayne Brady as the Thingamajig. Fans believe that his recent social media updates as well as his impressive singing chops make him the perfect candidate.

Meanwhile, former Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is rumored to be The Flower, due to her days on the show Blossom.

Loading...

Fans are torn between Freddie Highmore or Neil Patrick Harris as the man behind the Ice Cream character. The clue package referenced Valentine’s Day, which is a significant date for both actors for different reasons.

All the while, fans have tons of guesses for The Eagle, such as rockers like Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels, Willie Nelson, Axl Rose, and more.

The Masked Singer Season 2 will premiere Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Fox, and fans will be tuning in to find out the identity of the first cast off.