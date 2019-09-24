Cardi B Slammed For Telling ‘Hater’ To ‘Stick To Her Diet’ In Latest Twitter Meltdown

The rapper doubled down on a comment she made which directed a woman to stick to her diet.

Rapper and actress Cardi B received flack for a comment she made on her own Instagram post in response to an alleged hater, but the “Press” rapper wasn’t tacking the backlash lightly and took to Twitter on Tuesday to clap back in a series of tweets in which she complained about people online.

“People on the internet make me sick,” she said in one tweet.

In another post to her Twitter, she claimed that people were too “soft” and asked her more than 7 million followers on the platform how they planned to survive a lunch table.

The drama started when a Spanish-language Twitter account called “POPTime” tweeted a screenshot of a comment the rapper apparently made on her own Instagram photo in response to an individual who criticized her.

“Imagine needing help on a song like money bag, bodak yellow, & every other verse in any song…. & getting called anything above an entertainer. LMAO a joke. stick to the movies luv,” an Instagram user commented on Cardi’s photo.

Cardi wasn’t about to take that criticism without a fight, and clapped back with a personal insult to her hater, telling the woman, “stick to your diet.”

Following the call out by “POPTime,” which had a screenshot of the comment, the rapper, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, didn’t seem to deny that she made the statement. Instead, she further lashed out the fan, claimed that she didn’t understand what “fatphobia” was, and provided a screenshot of other instances she claimed that the woman had been negative toward her.

In the screenshot, the woman seems to have hurled many insults toward the 26-year-old artist, including that the rapper is not as talented as Nicki Minaj, who she has had an on-again-of-again feud with since she shot to stardom in 2016. The woman had apparently also previously sent direct messages to the rapper that said she was going to go to jail, and earlier this month seemed to once again call Cardi a “fake rapper,” a stripper, and once more, an “entertainer.”

Prior to her current stardom, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been open to discussing her previous work as a stripper. In fact, per a report from E! News, Cardi recently put her prior occupation to the test when she starred in the Jennifer Lopez fronted movie Hustlers. As she noted in that interview, though, she wasn’t able to show off all her skills, as she recently had admitted to having cosmetic surgery that prevented from strenuous dancing in the film.

Loading...

But in response to the rapper’s latest outburst on Twitter, one user joked about her husband, Migos rapper Offest, and his previous infidelity. Despite claiming that she didn’t think the user made a quality joke, it seemed to have struck a nerve with Cardi, who also took to Twitter to blast his physical appearance.

But since you wanna be funny ????????bro why you look like a ostrich ? https://t.co/EgiANCaQdh pic.twitter.com/TmZaFagVIl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi B made headlines last week following reports that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is facing time in federal prison, testified that she was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang. During testimony, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, claimed that Cardi even once included members of the background in one of her music videos. The 26-year-old rapper has denied the claims.