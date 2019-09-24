‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards Loses Lawsuit After Allegedly Stiffing Ghostwriter, Find Out How Much She’ll Pay

Kim Richards must pay Alison Kingsley Baker.

Kim Richards just lost her legal battle with ghostwriter Alison Kingsley Baker.

According to a September 23 report from Radar Online, Baker sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member in July of this year for refusing to pay for her services. Baker won her case against Richards earlier this month in a Los Angeles court.

Following a September 4 hearing, the outlet confirmed that a judge ordered Richards to pay $5,000 to Baker, plus a $75 court fee. As court documents explained, the judge considered both parties’ testimonies, as well as the evidence submitted, before making his decision.

During Richards’ testimony, she was accused of making excuse after excuse about why she didn’t pay Baker for the work she had done. However, the fact that Richards received a $300,000 advance from her publisher earlier this year seemed to be more than enough proof that she could have easily made the payment.

“[Kim] even mentioned having problems with her dog as to why she hadn’t paid up!” an insider shared.

While the judge was said to be quite patient with both parties, he didn’t take long to make his verdict after their testimonies were heard. Then, after Richards and Baker settled on the amount of $5,075 with a signed contract, it was noted that as long as Richards submits the payment, the case will be dismissed. Meanwhile, if Richards were to back out of the contract and not pay, she would have to return to court on October 4, 2019.

Luckily, despite suggesting she was experiencing financial hardship at her court hearing weeks ago, a second insider confirmed to Radar Online that Richards’ attorney paid Baker the amount within three days of the order being made.

According to Radar Online, Baker claimed Richards violated a signed contract they made with one another after she completed her job for the reality star.

“My client refuses to pay me despite our signed contract and a job well done,” Baker’s complaint read.

Baker and Richards reportedly met through Richards’ niece, Nicky Hilton, the daughter of her sister Kathy Hilton, who hired Baker as the ghostwriter for her own book, 365 Style.

“She’s a mess,” the source said of Richards. “If she doesn’t follow through and produce a book for the publisher, she will be sued for that hefty advance, so stay tuned.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards was ordered to pay $266,000 to a victim who was bitten by her pit bull last year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year with two new wives, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.