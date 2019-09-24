Kelly Clarkson Talks About Garth Brooks Producing Trisha Yearwood Collab: ‘I Was Peeing My Pants’

Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson hosted country superstar and friend Trisha Yearwood on her new NBC show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the two picked up right where they left off.

As fans know, Kelly and Trisha are two of the most popular names in music, and they recently joined forced on Yearwood’s new album, Every Girl. During her sit-down with Clarkson, Yearwood was quick to gush over what an amazing singer Clarkson is, and she even told the audience that Kelly makes everyone who she sings with sound better — which is a true gift as a musical artist.

“But I love our voices together,” she told Clarkson. ” I love singing with you.”

Kelly then chimed in, telling Trisha that she would love to work with her again in the future, and it comes as no shock that the audience erupted with applause at that time. Kelly also shared with the audience that she was very surprised when she arrived at the recording studio to find none other than country superstar Garth Brooks, who is Yearwood’s husband, serving as a producer on the album.

“I’ll tell you, I have never been more nervous about sounding good. Because I was like, you’re there already, that was nerve-wracking enough, and then your husband, who’s you know, Garth freaking Brooks, walks in. Literally, he was producing me. I was peeing my pants.”

Yearwood confessed to Clarkson that her husband was actually “trolling” Kelly because he wanted to work with her also while Kelly still insisted that she was the one who was starstruck by the country-singing couple. During her segment on the show, Yearwood also chatted about the inspiration behind her upcoming album, saying that it was a labor of love and something that she wanted to record for fun. The 54-year-old said that she didn’t make the album so it would be played on the radio — she did it for herself.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Clarkson has been promoting her new talk show a lot on her Instagram page. Yesterday, the mother of two shared a quadruple Instagram update for fans, sharing glimpses of her outfits from last week on the new daytime talk show. The ensembles included a denim jumpsuit, a multicolored dress, a black-and-white floral dress, and a leather skirt paired with a silk top.

It comes as no surprise that the post garnered the singer a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 47,000 likes and almost 500 comments. Fans can keep up with Kelly by giving her a follow on Instagram.