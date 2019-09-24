‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Emails Will Reportedly Be Used Against Her In Domestic Violence Trial

Amber Portwood was accused of assaulting her then-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in July.

Amber Portwood’s emails and audio recordings have been registered as evidence in her ongoing domestic violence case.

Months after the Teen Mom OG star reportedly threatened her boyfriend with a machete and hit him with a shoe as he held their one-year-old son, James, a September 23 report from The Blast has revealed new details about the evidence that will reportedly be used against her.

In new court documents obtained by the outlet, prosecutors revealed details about the evidence that has been entered into the case, confirming it will include “emails, audio” and videos. It was also revealed that there are more than 20 photographs of the alleged injuries suffered by Glennon and three videos from a Ring camera listed as evidence.

According to the report, Glennon is believed to be cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation into his former girlfriend’s behavior and has submitted a statement to police that will be used in their upcoming trial.

Portwood is currently facing charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery and expected to appear in court next month.

Portwood and Glennon began dating in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles. Then, just weeks into their relationship, Portwood and Glennon began filming scenes for Teen Mom OG and learned they were expecting their first child.

While many believed Portwood and Glennon were headed for marriage prior to Portwood’s arrest, things between them took a major turn for the worse afterwards with Glennon filing documents for primary custody of their son, and requesting Portwood be given just supervised visitation of the child.

Glennon is also requesting he be allowed to move back to his home state of California with the child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling earlier this month that Portwood would be fired from her role on Teen Mom OG due to her alleged attack on Glennon. However, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup days ago, producers are not yet ready to cut ties with Portwood. Instead, they will continue to film with her for the new season and make a final decision about her future with the series after her upcoming trial concludes.

“[The producers] plan to film with Amber through her court trial [for the domestic battery charges.] Whatever happens there will obviously dictate if she remains on the show or not,” an insider explained. “They want to show her redemption story.”

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV next year for Season 9.