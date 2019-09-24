Lamar Odom Says He Didn’t Do Drugs On Night He Overdosed As He Opens Up About Near-Death Experience On ‘DWTS’

The NBA star gives new details about the night that almost cost him his life.

Lamar Odom says he didn’t do drugs on the night he nearly died of an overdose in a Nevada brothel four years ago. The former husband of Khloe Kardashian opened up about the near-fatal tragedy ahead of his performance with partner Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars.

Viewers saw behind-the-scenes footage which showed Lamar and Peta struggling in rehearsals because he couldn’t remember the steps in the duo’s salsa routine. After pro dancer Peta revealed that Lamar asked to be reminded of the routine because he suffers from short-term memory loss following his medical emergency in 2015, the basketball star went into detail about the tragedy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Four years ago, I was living in Las Vegas, went to go hang out in a place I had no business. I had an overdose. While I was in a coma, I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks.”

Odom added that he didn’t do drugs that night and believes someone may have slipped something put in his drink.

It was the first time the NBA star addressed the aftereffects of his headline-making story since appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Lamar once again received the lowest score in the competition – this time scoring 12 out of 30 points after last week’s lowly 11 points – and his memory loss and towering height are two obstacles he will have to overcome as the competition continues.

This is not the first time Lamar has talked about the repercussions of the accident that left him in a coma four years ago. In May, he opened up to People about his “horrible” memory loss following the overdose that nearly killed him. He also revealed his long-term memory has been affected and that his balance is off, which probably isn’t a good thing when trying to compete on a celebrity dancing show.

“I was shocked how weak my body became,” Lamar admitted to People.

The future DWTS competitor’s nightmare took place at the Love Ranch, a brothel in Nevada, in October 2015. While he claimed on Dancing with the Stars that he didn’t do drugs on the night in question, in his book, Darkness to Light, he wrote of a “mound of drugs” that surrounded him and “an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac, and cannabis coursing through” his veins as he lay near death.

“My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes,” Lamar wrote. “My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.”

Lamar revealed that his ex-wife Khloe was by his side during his recovery despite the fact that they were separated at the time.

Looking at him now, it’s hard to believe this “dancing machine” has been through so much and lived to tell about it, let alone dance on live TV.

Lamar Odom survived the first elimination on Dancing with the Stars. In fact, he wasn’t even in the bottom three. If he makes it to “personal stories” week, a theme in which contestants usually reflect on a year that changed their life, it will be a surprise if his year isn’t 2015.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.