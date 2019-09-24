‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, September 23: Sally Accepts Wyatt’s Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) watching her husband at work. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was adjusting his designs on two models who came for fittings. Ridge remarked that he may need a favor from Katie Logan (Heather Tom). He said that it had been a while since one of his designs had been on the cover of “Eye of Fashion”. Since their head of PR and the magazine owner were back together, he wondered if they could score some good press.

They then discussed Katie and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) relationship, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge still did not trust Bill but hoped that he would be there for Katie. Brooke said that she was proud of Katie and could not love her more than she already did.

Bill Begs Katie To Pull Through

Katie was wheeled into the hospital. Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) quickly assessed his patient and asked Bill for some information. After he examined Katie, and anxious Bill wanted some answers. The doctor explained that he would only be able to provide them once the results of the tests came back.

Bill called Brooke to let her know that her sister was in the hospital. He entered Katie’s room after the nurses left. He became emotional and talked to Katie. Bill told Katie that he would always love her and begged her to pull through this ordeal.

Sally Says ‘Yes’ On The Bold and the Beautiful

At the beach house, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had just proposed to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and was waiting for her to answer him. He apologized for not having a ring but he did not expect that he would be proposing that day. Wyatt wanted to build a future with Sally and spoke about having children with her.

Sally still wasn’t answering his question and he begged her to say something. She pulled him up from his position and started to tell him how much he had hurt her in the past. Wyatt thought that she was saying that she wouldn’t marry him, but then she interrupted him and told him, “This is more reassurance than I could ever ask for!” She shouted, “Yes, yes, yes!” and they kissed. After they made love on the couch, she called him her fiancé and they made love again.

