‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Enjoy A Sunset After 50 Cent Feud,

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are trying to move forward with their normal routines after going through yet another public feud with 50 Cent.

Following the couple’s initial feud with the rapper earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules cast member appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she reignited their feud by telling the host that she had receipts proving she “dinged” 50 Cent’s ego.

Although 50 Cent had ended his feud with Kent and Emmett earlier this year after receiving the $1 million he was owed from Emmett, he quickly fired back at Kent’s claim on the Bravo show by sharing a number of negative posts about her on his Instagram page. As fans may have seen, 50 Cent shared a clip of Kent admitting to letting Emmett sleep with her on their first date and posted an article in which Kent said she had been drunk for four days with Emmett’s two kids.

While Kent and Emmett have remained silent over the past several days, Emmett has shared a photo of himself and Kent enjoying a sunset over the weekend in Los Angeles on his Instagram page, making it clear that when it comes to drama, there’s none between the two of them.

Kent and Emmett have also shared a number of photos and videos on their Instagram stories over the past several days, including a number of clips from Emmett in which his two daughters were seen spending time at the home he and Kent share.

As Kent and Emmett focus on moving forward from their dramatic online feud with 50 Cent and prepare for their 2020 wedding, the rapper has reportedly moved on as well, at least when it comes to sharing negative posts about Kent and Emmett.

As The Inquisitr reported days ago, 50 Cent took down a number of the mean messages he had shared about Kent on his page, but only because he reportedly didn’t want to give her any additional publicity. As an insider explained to Hollywood Life, 50 Cent is over the feud for now. However, the source said 50 is ready to fire back at the couple if they bring up his name again.

“This is just what 50 does in regards to taking posts down. Once he’s over it, he removes them. But if Lala or Randall run their mouths again, 50 will absolutely do all of this over again,” the source shared.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, although a premiere date has not yet been set.