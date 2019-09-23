‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Amanda Meets Genoa City

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of September 23 through 27 bring several unexpected changes in Genoa City.

Mishael Morgan is back with a vengeance, but she is not Hilary Curtis this time around. SheKnows Soaps reported that Morgan is a new character named Amanda Sinclair. A lawyer, she is the one who represents the people fighting Devon (Bryton James) over Katherine Chancellor’s will. Amanda first showed up last week, but this week others in Genoa City will see her, including Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and things are bound to get crazy. The actress recently took to her social media to reveal that she’s been filming scenes at Y&R for two months, and she stayed mostly quiet on social media in order to keep the big surprise for fans when the Hilary look-alike showed up at Devon’s penthouse.

A report from The Inquisitr revealed that Devon does not buy Amanda’s reasoning for coming to Genoa City. While Amanda claims she has no idea that she is the doppelganger of Devon’s late wife, the Genoa City billionaire is not interested in hearing whatever Amanda is trying to sell him. Devon and Jill (Jess Walton) team up to fight whatever is going on with this new claim to the Chancellor fortune. It has something to do with Tucker and Chance Chancellor, and Devon has no intention of sitting idly by while all the good he’s done with his inheritance is taken away from him.

Actress Sandra Thigpen returns to the soap on Wednesday, September 25 as Billy’s (Jason Thompson) therapist, according to Soap Opera Digest. The last time Thigpen appeared on-screen was on August 2 when Billy spoke with her about his ongoing issues. The actress is no stranger to daytime. She portrayed Dr. Neumann on Port Charles. Thigpen’s other acting credits include The Ring, Monkeybone, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Rookie.

Loading...

Finally, Lauren Woodland reprises legal eagle Brittany Hodges next Monday, September 30. The last time she showed up was on August 27. This time she’s likely helping Victoria (Amelia Heinle) out with her arrest. Adam (Mark Grossman) set up Victoria to take the fall for his switching out Victor’s medication. Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is district attorney, there’s a good chance Brittany will be around to help citizens out with their legal issues. Of course, Amanda may fill that role some too depending on how things shake out with her storyline.

Finally, Executive Vice President of CBS Daytime Angelica McDaniel left the network, and her duties will be absorbed by the programming department, which may or may not lead to shake-ups on the soap.