Top 10 Photos Of Sailor Brinkley-Cook On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was an unexpected contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but the model daughter of Christie Brinkley is proving to be a worthy contender on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. With just three days to fill her famous mom’s shoes after the 65-year-old Sports Illustrated model suffered an injury and had to withdraw from the competition, Sailor scored a whopping 18 out of 30 points for her debut dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, landing in the Top 4 on opening night.
While Sailor has followed in her mom’s footsteps in many ways, she is standing on her own in the ballroom despite the constant comparisons.
Sailor recently posted to Instagram to admit that while she grew up feeling “insecure” and never feeling “pretty enough,” she finally decided to accept herself for who she is. The blonde beauty also credited her unexpected stint on Dancing With the Stars for giving her even more confidence.
Of course, just like her iconic mom, Sailor is a gorgeous competitor, whether she’s wearing workout gear during rehearsals or in full glam mode in the ballroom. This girl definitely doesn’t need sequins and spray tans to sparkle, as can be seen from her Dancing with the Stars photos below.
Sailor is stunning in a pink halter-style top and light purple leggings and top as she playfully poses with Val under the “mirrorball.” With a little luck and a lot of hard work, maybe she’ll be holding one of her own in about 10 weeks.
Is this Dancing With Stars or the prom? Sailor looks gorgeous as she smiles alongside Val in the beaded white gown she wore for the premiere of the show.
This photo from Sailor and Val’s foxtrot better shows off her high-slit dress and glamorous gloves. The duo scored an impressive 18 points for this dance with just three days to rehearse it together.
Wow. I have so much to say but for right now i’m just going to say THANK YOU. To my incredible partner @valentin for being so patient, my mama for being so courageous and inspiring, the whole dancing with the stars cast and crew for their kindness, & everyone who tuned in and showed so much love and support. So incredibly grateful to have had this moment. The journey’s just getting started! ♥️ Let’s go! @dancingabc
It was all in the family backstage at Dancing with the Stars as Val gave a group hug to Sailor and her mom, Christie, who was of course in the audience to support her daughter. In the caption, Christie admitted she had to talk Sailor into taking her place on the celebrity dancing show.
Sailor poses in this bright blue, fringed Dancing with the Stars costume for an official cast photo just hours after her mom wore it. Christie revealed that no alterations were needed and her lookalike daughter slipped right into the outfit.
Sailor Breezes In to Save the Day! Hey My Friends! So here’s the news. I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together..Im so sorry if I’ve disappointed anybody! Only something as bad as this could stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach for @dancingabc …I was having a blast!!!! Shattering my arm was quite literally a crushing disappointment, i never ever want to let anyone down…so I looked for a silver lining and i think I found one that is is solid gold! Sailor! But first I would have to convince Sailor to replace me..she was already on the plane to come sit in the audience when I reached her! (Alexa has commitments in NY including her upcoming Cabaret Show at the @cafecarlyle ) I also had to convince my student/ @imgmodels Sailor to overcome serious stage fright to replace me on the show! Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should i say two left feat into her own victory of courage! So Ladies and Gents I give you my beautiful Sunflower Sailor Lee. And i think you are all going to have a blast together on this season of @dancingabc ! Sorry for the typos it’s my right arm! And Sailor Thank you for taking a very disappointing turn of events into something very special! you know Showbiz is all about getting a break and I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of @dancingabc #family #familyfirst #challenge #doitforlove #fearless #brave #dare #justtry #silverlining #dauntless #dance #lemonaid #gowiththeflow #carpediem #seizetheday #formom #TeamSailaV #c’est la vie! #teambrinkley
Already making friends. Sailor posed in the ballroom with her DWTS competitors Kel Mitchell, Ray Lewis, and Ally Brooke during the Season 28 premiere. She definitely has that leggy model pose down.
Sailor’s boyfriend Benjamin Sosne also posted a photo of her, aka his “bean sprout” as he praised her for taking on the DWTS challenge.
The brave may not live for long but the cautious never live at all. I think that suffering for art is the way we test ourselves. Every act of suffering, no matter how small or agonizingly great, is a test of how far we’re willing to go. My little bean sprouts going all the way. I’m beyond honored and proud to be part of the journey with you.
If laughter is the best medicine, Sailor won’t be getting sick any time soon. The 21-year-old model wears a black leotard and sweatpants as Val gives her a lesson. What he’s teaching her is unclear.
Sailor is her mom’s mini-me as she stands next to her while host Tom Bergeron laughs with them on Dancing with the Stars. Sailor’s glam gloves are a much better accessory than her mom’s cast!
Showbiz baby! Last night was insanity in the best way possible. @dancingabc is wild this season and it’s only been one episode. ???????? Who caught this moment last night and what did you guys think let me know in the comments!!! PS. I can always count on @tombergeron to acknowledge my lackluster comedy. Thanks Tom, this pic is epic.
And finally, an intense rumba rehearsal is interrupted by a throwback of Sailor as a kid. As Val notes, girl has definitely had a glow up. So has he, for that matter!
You can see more of Sailor Brinkley-Cook when Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
