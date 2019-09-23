Top 10 Photos Of Sailor Brinkley-Cook On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Christie Brinkley's daughter shines in the ballroom.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was an unexpected contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but the model daughter of Christie Brinkley is proving to be a worthy contender on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. With just three days to fill her famous mom’s shoes after the 65-year-old Sports Illustrated model suffered an injury and had to withdraw from the competition, Sailor scored a whopping 18 out of 30 points for her debut dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, landing in the Top 4 on opening night.

While Sailor has followed in her mom’s footsteps in many ways, she is standing on her own in the ballroom despite the constant comparisons.

Sailor recently posted to Instagram to admit that while she grew up feeling “insecure” and never feeling “pretty enough,” she finally decided to accept herself for who she is. The blonde beauty also credited her unexpected stint on Dancing With the Stars for giving her even more confidence.

Of course, just like her iconic mom, Sailor is a gorgeous competitor, whether she’s wearing workout gear during rehearsals or in full glam mode in the ballroom. This girl definitely doesn’t need sequins and spray tans to sparkle, as can be seen from her Dancing with the Stars photos below.

Sailor is stunning in a pink halter-style top and light purple leggings and top as she playfully poses with Val under the “mirrorball.” With a little luck and a lot of hard work, maybe she’ll be holding one of her own in about 10 weeks.

Is this Dancing With Stars or the prom? Sailor looks gorgeous as she smiles alongside Val in the beaded white gown she wore for the premiere of the show.

This photo from Sailor and Val’s foxtrot better shows off her high-slit dress and glamorous gloves. The duo scored an impressive 18 points for this dance with just three days to rehearse it together.

It was all in the family backstage at Dancing with the Stars as Val gave a group hug to Sailor and her mom, Christie, who was of course in the audience to support her daughter. In the caption, Christie admitted she had to talk Sailor into taking her place on the celebrity dancing show.

Sailor poses in this bright blue, fringed Dancing with the Stars costume for an official cast photo just hours after her mom wore it. Christie revealed that no alterations were needed and her lookalike daughter slipped right into the outfit.

Already making friends. Sailor posed in the ballroom with her DWTS competitors Kel Mitchell, Ray Lewis, and Ally Brooke during the Season 28 premiere. She definitely has that leggy model pose down.

Sailor’s boyfriend Benjamin Sosne also posted a photo of her, aka his “bean sprout” as he praised her for taking on the DWTS challenge.

If laughter is the best medicine, Sailor won’t be getting sick any time soon. The 21-year-old model wears a black leotard and sweatpants as Val gives her a lesson. What he’s teaching her is unclear.

Sailor is her mom’s mini-me as she stands next to her while host Tom Bergeron laughs with them on Dancing with the Stars. Sailor’s glam gloves are a much better accessory than her mom’s cast!

And finally, an intense rumba rehearsal is interrupted by a throwback of Sailor as a kid. As Val notes, girl has definitely had a glow up. So has he, for that matter!

You can see more of Sailor Brinkley-Cook when Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.