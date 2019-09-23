Kelly Ripa Nearly Breaks Instagram With Sweet Photo Of Herself Holding A Baby

Kelly Ripa’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Ripa loves to share glimpses of her life with fans on social media and she regularly floods her account with sweet photos of her own kiddos as well as photos from work and of course, photos with her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos. In the most recent Instagram shot that was shared for her legion of fans, Kelly wows with an adorable image.

In the sweet new photo post, Kelly shares a throwback of herself holding a friends’ baby. In the incredibly cute shot, Ripa looks down and the nearly newborn baby with a smile on her face. The Live With Kelly and Ryan talk show host wears her short, blond locks down and straight for the photo as well as some mascara for the photo op. Ripa completes her look in a white dress with a blue pattern on it.

The baby looks just as cute as Kelly while clad in a white thermal onesie. He also wears a slight smile on his face and looks totally sleepy and relaxed for the photo op. In the second photo in the series of two, Ripa shared a photo of her “favorite five-year-old,” Charlie T, all grown up. In the photo, he is all smiles as he looks up at a cake with candles.

The photo has only been live on the talk show host’s account for a short time but it’s already earning her rave reviews from fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. While many fans commented on the photo to ask who the sweet baby was, countless others let Ripa know that they’re huge fans. A few more had no words and simply commented with heart and smiley face emoji instead.

“Omg how adorable, time is going by so fast! Glad your feeling better Kelly,” one fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Cute baby. I am happy you feel better,” another chimed in.

“You both have great hair,” one more follower pointed out.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the 48-year-old made her return to her hit morning talk show after a few days out. Ripa was reportedly feeling under the weather last week, causing her to miss a few episodes of the show. But in the short video clip that was shared on social media, Kelly was all smiles and she definitely appeared to be feeling much better as she wore a smile on her face and walked with Ryan Seacrest out on stage to a ton of applause from the audience.

Fans can catch Kelly weekday mornings on Live With Kelly and Ryan.